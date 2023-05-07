The generation born between about 1997 and 2012, known as Generation Z, is a new and ambitious political force in the world of American politics.

The group leans toward the Democratic side of things, with strong viewpoints on issues like abortion rights, LGBTQ+ rights and police reform.

The 2022 midterm elections revealed the new political power of Gen Z, and its influence will only grow with time as more and more members reach voting age.

However, the excitement that Gen Z feels toward the act of voting does not necessarily match its knowledge of everything on the ballot.

According to Pew Research Center, Gen Z tends to lean left on hot-button topics like access to abortion, LGBTQ+ rights, climate change, etc.

However, many Gen Z voters express frustration when it comes to researching other, more practical, issues that parties have stances on, such as finance and the economy.

The reason Gen Z is so informed on the hot-button topics could be thanks to social media platforms, especially TikTok. NPR detailed a national survey revealing that Gen Z relies on YouTube and TikTok as its primary sources of news and political information.

When faced with a time limit on videos, only a surface-level amount of information can be shared via TikTok. So, teens who base their political views and opinions on information shared through social media are missing the full picture.

However, this issue is not exclusive to Gen Z. Though millennials use TikTok far less, over half of that generation uses Facebook and YouTube as primary news sources.

Gen X and the baby boomers have their form of cheap and quick news, as well, in the form of cable news networks like CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, to name a few.

The irony is that the most-debated issues are the ones that seem least likely to lead to legislative proposals by elected officials.

For now, it may be wise for politicians to take their platforms to social media, especially TikTok, in order to reach the youngest voting demographic.

In order to truly educate young people on political issues that aren’t just those that are hotly debated on social media, more experienced voters and politicians should be creating and distributing resources that truthfully explain the viewpoints and promises made by everyone on the ballot.

This way, Gen Z would not vote solely for a party, but for individuals who they feel would be the best leaders and representatives for their communities.

Alison Harner is in the 11th grade at Conestoga Valley High School.