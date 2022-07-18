In the revolutionary year of 1776, while stationed with his Continental troops in New York, Gen. Edward Hand wrote to his wife in Lancaster that he would not be sending home so much money because he was purchasing "horses and slaves.''

When Roy Boylon read that remark, he was "offended.''

"I was put off by that,'' the former guide at Historic Rock Ford told a meeting of the Millersville Area Historical Society last weekend. "Does Edward Hand really look at buying a human being the same as buying a horse?''

Boylon, a retired computer analyst, programmer and manager, has continued to research Hand's life. He presented a generally glowing description of the man's accomplishments.

A Lancaster physician, Hand served as George Washington's adjutant general. He was burgess (mayor) of Lancaster, active in state government and a farmer on his plantation at Rock Ford along the Conestoga River in Lancaster County Central Park.

Hand also enslaved African Americans. Some served as his servants during the war. Most helped operate Rock Ford. All contributed to Hand's economic well-being.

Until recent years, Hand's ownership of slaves had been ignored or downplayed. That treatment has changed. Hand's name has been removed from a Lancaster city middle school, and the word "plantation'' has been deleted from the name of Historic Rock Ford.

"We all grew up being taught about our heroes,'' said Boylon, explaining how opinions of Hand and other slave owners have progressed. "At some point we have to deal with the fact that some of those heroes were slaveholders.''

The subject of slaveholding prompted varied responses from the audience. Some people said contemporary Americans should not thrust modern opinions about the immorality of slave holding upon the enslavers of the 18th century. Others said the enslavers knew that what they were doing was wrong.

"We need to be careful about judging historical people by our current values,'' said one audience member.

"Abolitionists at the time made people aware of the immorality of slavery,'' countered another.

Of course, it is impossible to know what was in Edward Hand's head or heart when he wrote to his wife. He may not have recognized the insensitivity, not to mention inhumanity, of associating slave- and horse-buying.

But it seems likely that the politically astute Hand — writing just four years before the state adopted gradual abolition — did recognize that the days of purchasing human slaves like animals were numbered in Pennsylvania.

Sixth Ward heroes

Lancaster city's Sixth Ward Park was established in 1927 as a memorial to 14 men from that area who died in World War I. Residents planted 14 trees in their honor. Each tree bore a plaque inscribed with a soldier's name.

The trees remain, but the plaques are long gone.

“I've been living right across from the park for 71 years,” says Tom Brooks. “I don't ever remember the plaques being there.”

Area residents Brooks, Jack Tracy, Chris Thompson and Kelcy Walker recently erected a granite memorial to replace the plaques. The names of the 14 men are engraved in the stone. The group plans to dedicate the memorial on Veterans Day next November.

Several fundraising projects have raised much of the money for the project. More information can be obtained by emailing Brooks at tomshomefront@aol.com.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.