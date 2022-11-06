As a gifted, college-bound student attending Solanco High School, it is evident to me that, while our high school has made strides in promoting every student’s success in education, our gifted students would benefit from further investments.

Solanco’s demographics play a significant role in the many different pathways offered in high school. As examples, there are dual-enrollment, independent study, workforce internships and the programs offered by the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center. All of these allow students who aren’t college-bound to experience opportunities that might not be offered in other school districts.

Solanco can become more diverse in its educational offerings by promoting a wider variety of curricula and by setting its academic expectations higher.

Solanco strongly promotes trade-school education and skills-based careers. While skills-based jobs are an increasingly important part of Lancaster County’s society, we should find diverse ways to further reach the student population at Solanco that is interested in careers that require college degrees.

Other school districts around Lancaster County typically offer a variety of college prep, academic, honors and Advanced Placement courses and tests.

An example of this would be splitting our core classes into more levels. This would mean having more than just advanced and academic classes for English language arts. The school district started making strong strides this year by adding a new Advanced Placement option in English language arts for juniors.

Offering a wider variety of levels allows everyone to select a class that would be more beneficial to their educational success and provide more accelerated learning to those who need it.

Returning to the idea of Solanco being a high school with a primary focus on the workforce after high school, there are often required assemblies and meetings for students. At these, the discussion is focused on the Career and Technology Center, the military or just immediately entering the workforce after high school.

These meetings are great for students looking for other opportunities outside of college. But what about students who are seeking a more advanced education?

A possible solution would be for the district to offer beneficial information sessions about how AP classes and dual-enrollment can challenge students and prepare them for college.

AP classes are incredibly beneficial to a student’s educational success. These challenging classes allow students to earn college credits and tuition savings as an undergraduate.

Taking an AP exam can help students save thousands of dollars and, as the Solanco School District has a high poverty rate, those savings can be a great benefit for every student who wishes to advance their education.

Plus, this year Solanco High School made the decision to cover the costs of AP exams for every student. This is great way to promote advanced courses and the expansion of the curriculum for all, and it’s an example of how Solanco is thinking about how to best serve its highest-level students.

All high schools in Lancaster County should strive for the advancement of everyone’s education and promote a wide variety of educational opportunities. Such actions allow everyone to be offered a pathway to make their future more successful.

Taelor Martin is in the 11th grade at Solanco High School.