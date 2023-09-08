The LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board has published numerous editorials focused on basic education funding in Pennsylvania. I hope this trend continues, at least until the state Legislature adopts a system of funding basic education that meets muster under the state constitution.

As co-chair of the current Basic Education Funding Commission, which is charged with making recommendations to the entire state Senate and state House regarding a fair funding formula, I am convinced that the more the public knows about and understands how the complex formula works (or doesn’t work, as the case may be), the better chance there is that we can arrive at an equitable, adequate and constitutional formula that is implemented in a timely manner.

The first Basic Education Funding Commission, of which I was also a member, made recommendations in 2015 and was set to be reconstituted in 2020.

That reconstitution was delayed until 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to adoption of the commission’s 2015 recommendations, Pennsylvania was ranked as the worst state in the nation in terms of disparate funding for education. At that time, some higher-performing public schools were spending more than two-and-a-half times more per student than lower-performing schools.

The formula that was recommended and adopted in 2015 was, and still is, considered one of the better formulas in the nation. Unfortunately, that formula only applies to new dollars added to the system — not to money previously allocated through a system considered the worst in the nation.

The result, eight years later — despite unprecedented levels of new funding in recent years — is that less than 30% of the funding for education gets run through the new formula, while more than 70% gets allocated through the “worst in the nation” method. At the current rate, it would take about 50 years and billions of more dollars to meet the requirements set forth in the Pennsylvania Constitution.

As a result, a Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court judge ruled in February — after a court battle of nearly nine years — that state funding levels (the amount spent and the adequacy of that amount) and funding distribution methods (the equity of where the money is spent) violate students’ state constitutional rights.

The litigants in the case have said that if the Legislature does not remedy the situation (as charged to do by the court), they will go back to court and seek relief by having the court mandate a solution. Hence, timeliness is crucial.

Those arguing against the court’s decision say that the “total spending” on basic education in Pennsylvania ranks in the top 10 nationally. This fact is used to support two myths.

First, if the “total spending” on basic education is high, then the state must be doing its part. This myth is false. As a percentage share of the cost of basic education, the state only supplies about one-third of the dollars, ranking it low among states. This also means that a disproportionate share of the burden gets placed on local taxpayers, who are left to pay higher local school taxes.

Secondly, if a large sum of money is being spent, that spending surely must be fair and equitable. False again. Even with the 2015 adjustments to the funding formula, there are still schools in wealthy areas that spend nearly twice as much per pupil on educational opportunities as do their counterparts in poorer areas. To those who claim that money is not the issue, I have always offered to seek to reverse the funding levels between the poor and wealthy schools, to see if it makes a difference. To date, no one has ever taken me up on that offer.

How we go about addressing the issues of adequacy and equity in a timely manner is the crux of the Basic Education Funding Commission’s task. It will begin a series of statewide hearings on Sept. 12 in Allentown, and more information can be found online at basiceducationfundingcommission.com.

This is an arduous, yet welcome task. I plan to write about it more as we move forward.

State Rep. Mike Sturla, Democrat, represents the 96th Legislative District, which includes the northern half of Lancaster city, East Petersburg and parts of Manheim Township. Twitter: @RepMikeSturla.