Few operators on the Underground Railroad kept records of the people they helped escape slavery before the Civil War. Thousands of names have been lost to history.

From 1824 until Congress passed the Fugitive Slave Act in 1850, the Quaker couple Daniel and Hannah Gibbons processed about 1,000 fugitives at their home near Bird-in-Hand. They wrote all names — including new names they gave to all — in a blank book.

The 1850 law required that escaping slaves be returned to their owners. The law also made harboring fugitives a crime. So Daniel Gibbons burned his book of names.

But now we know the name of one freedom seeker who passed through the Gibbons farm at Beechdale in Upper Leacock Township.

Sixteen-year-old Oliver Cromwell Gilbert spent a night at Beechdale while fleeing a Clarksville, Maryland, plantation in 1848. Later in life, Gilbert described his meeting with Daniel and Hannah Gibbons.

On Aug. 22, Joanne Siegrist, a Mennonite historian who lives across Beechdale Road from the old Gibbons property, hosted a meeting of local people interested in Underground Railroad history.

Stephanie Gilbert, the great-granddaughter of Oliver Gilbert and a business executive in Montgomery County, proposed the gathering.

Stephanie Gilbert spent the week tracing her ancestor’s route from Maryland to York and Lancaster counties. Her stops included Thaddeus Stevens’ home and law office at 45 S. Queen St., Lancaster. Oliver Gilbert sought advice from the county’s congressional representative and premier abolitionist.

Stevens directed Gilbert and 14 others who had escaped with him to a modest house set well back from what is now Beechdale Road. In an autobiography he dictated to his wife about 1890, Gilbert said Stevens gave him a note and told him to present it to Daniel Gibbons.

“We entered the lane,” Gilbert recalled. “There was sitting on the porch an old bald-headed man looking down the lane at the new arrivals. ... ‘Well, boys, the old Quaker said, which way are you all going? I see you are all runaways.’”

The Quaker suggested they should change their Southern clothing that would reveal their origin.

Daniel and Hanna Gibbons ate supper with the young men and “they counseled us to keep quiet and say nothing about where we came from. Mrs. Gibbons said ‘Now that thee is free, thee must respect thyself and thee will always be respected.’”

“His time in Lancaster County was his first taste of a life of freedom,” explained Stephanie Gilbert. “He converted his identity, not only by name, but also by mindset. I see this as a time to be transformed and prepared for Philadelphia.”

Early the next morning Daniel Gibbons awoke the fugitives and told them to dress quickly because their pursuers were on their trail.

Gilbert and his companions went on to the farms of other Quakers in Bart Township and moved to Philadelphia that autumn.

Gilbert eventually settled in New York and Massachusetts and back in Philadelphia. He married and had six children. The family formed the Gilbert Jubilee Singers and toured opera houses. Gilbert regularly gave lectures on his life experiences before his death in 1912.

This is just a taste of the extraordinary Gilbert story. More information is available on Stephanie Gilbert’s website: ocgilbert.com.

Jack Brubaker is related to the Gibbons family and grew up at Beechdale Farm. Retired from the LNP staff, he writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. Email: scribblerlnp@gmail.com.