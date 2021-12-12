Why do only 38 states and the District of Columbia, according to the Guttmacher Institute, require that comprehensive sex education be taught to their students?

It has been proven that teenagers and young adults who don’t receive such education or remain uninformed about these things are put at risk. Some consequences associated with not educating young people about sexual health issues include not knowing about sexually transmitted infections, unintended pregnancy and sexual violence.

Also, if it’s such a danger to be uninformed, why don’t nearly enough schools teach LGBTQ-inclusive sex education? According to the Guttmacher Institute, only 12 states, plus the District of Columbia, require LGBTQ sex education. LGBTQ teenagers need to know how to protect themselves just as much as everyone else.

If students can’t get information about sexual interactions from school, where are they going to turn to? The internet. They look up questions that the school won’t answer, and the information on the internet is often inaccurate and could put them in more danger than just being uninformed would.

It’s not just sex education that excludes LGBTQ topics; it’s history classes, too. It’s important that children, teens and young adults get an inclusive, all-around education.

If people don’t see (at least part of) themselves or can’t relate to what they see in media or at school, they feel isolated and alone. People should be able to connect with at least some of what they’re learning.

In school, we don’t learn about many, if any, LGBTQ moments in history. Or sex education.

To fix this, I think schools could include an elective course for LGBTQ sex education. They could also include a unit in history class that talks about the major accomplishments and milestones made by the LGBTQ community, as well as the struggles that it has faced.

Some schools have clubs that go over these kinds of topics, but that’s not always enough. Some people can’t meet at certain times and others don’t want to out themselves.

As safe as being out as LGBTQ has become in recent years, hate crimes and youth homelessness are still very prevalent for those in this community.

Some people can’t take the risk of outing themselves to the people around them to join a club. That’s why schools must integrate LGBTQ-inclusive education into the curriculum.

Anika Moore is in the 10th grade at Warwick High School.