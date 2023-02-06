The Scribbler recently re-watched “Witness,” that exceptional movie made in Lancaster County in 1984 by director Peter Weir. The Scribbler was struck this time by two particular lines.

The chief bad cop from Philadelphia is talking by telephone with a Lancaster police sergeant. He wonders how he might locate a good Philadelphia cop (played by Harrison Ford) who is disguised as an Amish man living among real Amish. The sergeant rejects some ideas.

“Maybe, sergeant, you could do a little telephoning,” the bad cop suggests as a last resort.

“Yeah, maybe I could,” the sergeant replies, with sarcasm dripping through the phone line, “but since the Amish don’t have any telephones, I wouldn't know who to call.”

That was not true. By 1985, when “Witness” was released, quite a few Amish had telephones, either individual or party lines. Usually, these phones were located in outhouse-like shanties outside the house. Some Amish still use phone shanties.

Not all phones were located outside houses. About the time of the movie’s release, the Scribbler was interviewing a young Amish carpenter at his home in Bird-in-Hand when a faint ringing sound came from the basement. The carpenter excused himself, walked down to the basement and answered his phone.

Some Amish began using cellphones in the 1990s. By the first decade of this century, mobile phones were common in some church districts. Every Amish contact but one that the Scribbler had at that time had a cellphone in his pocket.

In recent years, smartphones have become the mobile phones of choice, particularly among young people. Amish leaders in some church districts still frown on smartphone use, but the devices are easy to keep out of sight — or to borrow from an “English” friend.

The Scribbler mentions this because Isaac L. Stoltzfus, of Gordonville, discusses the dangers of smartphone use in a letter printed in the January issue of The Budget, an Old Order Amish newspaper.

“Many youth are simply told how bad smartphones are ... and not to use them,” writes Stoltzfus. “I feel in 2023 we need to do more.”

His primary concern is the sharing of images on phones. “The problem is you depend on others,” he writes. “Too often those others control your technology use, your language, and it is them that do you harm, not the technology.”

By using smartphone technology, he adds, “the less focus we have left for work, for people or God. Sharing means we cannot shut it off, limit it to mail only, or walk away from the addictive views and values.”

It’s a long way from 1985 to 2023. It’s an even longer way from an outsider claiming incorrectly that the Amish have no phones to an insider worrying about how smartphones may damage individuals and the culture.

HO ‘Grasshopper’

John Houston, of East Hempfield Township, read the Jan. 8 Scribbler column about grasshoppers on the Pennsylvania Railroad tracks in the 19th century as the origin of the place name “Grasshopper Level” in Strasburg Township.

He unpacked his HO scale train set. Inside he found a passenger car labeled “Grasshopper Level.”

“I would guess that a full-size version exists at the Strasburg Rail Road,” he writes.

He is correct. A considerably larger restored passenger coach at Strasburg bears the same “Grasshopper Level” label. Apparently, HO miniaturized that coach.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.