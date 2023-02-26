My family recently returned home from a three-week trip to Tanzania, a country on the eastern coast of the continent of Africa and I received the most thoughtful piece of mail anyone has ever sent me.

Incredibly, Carol Long, one of my sixth grade teachers, mailed me a newspaper clipping about my childhood trip with our parents and my two brothers to Tanzania in 1993: “Different worlds come together in one home,” published Nov. 4, 1994, in the Intelligencer Journal, a predecessor of LNP | LancasterOnline.

I later came across another article, this one from 2007, about my older brother Noel’s relief work in Sudan. We do not have roots in that country, but Noel was driven by our rootedness to the continent of Africa.

I am also rooted in Lancaster, as I have lived here my whole life, other than college and a year afterward. My family’s multinational and multicultural life has been chronicled in this newspaper.

In 2008, the paper wrote about the efforts of my father, Dale Ressler, and others to support a hospital in Tanzania, the homeland of my mother, Dorca Kisare-Ressler. That facility, Shirati KMT Hospital, was where my aforementioned brother Noel was born.

It reminded me that my father has a clipped-out copy of a 1990 article about the Friends of Shirati and the organization’s annual fundraising banquet, which is still held annually on the second Saturday in March in Lancaster County.

Every year, I eagerly take my immediate family to meet not only extended family members but those who have become like family — former missionaries (like my father) and travelers to Tanzania. This year I’ll be honored to share about my visit to Shirati Hospital, where important early HIV and Burkitt’s lymphoma research helped change the world.

I have grown up with this duality of self: African, American. As a child, I could often be made to feel “othered” by adults because I was biracial.

One of my strongest childhood memories happened after we returned from our 1993 trip. I was sleeping over at my friend’s house and his father asked me (with sincerity) how it felt to go to Africa. I told him about my excitement seeing the animals and eating the excellent, exotic foods like grilled goat meat (nyama choma) and the breads (ugali and chapati) eaten with the local curries. But he stopped me and said something along the lines of “I mean: How does it feel to be clothed when everyone else walks around naked? Did you have to wear different clothes?”

As shocking as that seems today, the ignorance around Africa as a continent remains pretty high in America. It’s too often viewed as one huge and vague entity, rather than the home of 54 countries consisting of their own villages, towns and cities.

I’m forever grateful that my parents took me to Tanzania every few years, as they could afford it, when I was a child. It wasn’t until I became an adult that I realized the significant financial burden my parents assumed in order to make sure their three children were rooted in both of our homelands.

What’s in a name

My wife Melissa and I had not returned to Tanzania since a trip more than 10 years ago during our engagement. We hoped to take our daughters earlier but ... COVID-19. We decided it was time this past Christmas season to take them on their first — of hopefully many — trips to Tanzania.

Like my parents before me, I hoped to create a lifelong appreciation and commitment to the continent, Africa, and the country, Tanzania. (I refer to that country so often that some people mistakenly assume I was born there.)

Our daughter Acacia Lois Atieno Ressler is 8 years old. Her first name is a reference to a famous tree from the plains and savannas of Tanzania.

My grandfather, Marwa (“Zedekiah”) Kisare, sat under an acacia tree when he made connections between his Indigenous religion and Christianity — a faith introduced to him as he was herding goats as a 5-year-old. That experience would shape his whole future; he eventually became the Tanzanian Mennonite Church’s first national bishop, taking over church leadership in that country from Mennonite missionaries.

Acacia’s middle name Atieno follows the tradition of my family’s Luo tribe, which holds that the name should reference something about the pregnancy or birth of the child. In this case, Atieno refers to her being born in the middle of the night.

Our daughter Iriana Awino Sandrock Ressler will tell you that she’s “5 and three-quarters” now. She carries our culture of origin with a Luo middle name as well. Awino is a word that can be used to name a child whose umbilical cord was wrapped around the neck at birth. Fortunately, with Iriana, there were no negative impacts of that birth story, but there was the opportunity to root her in the cultural practice of conferring the memory of a child’s origins in her name.

Family ties

When I recently asked the girls what they remember about the trip, they predictably said the airplane and the animals. These are exciting parts of everyone’s first time out of the country, but especially young children. While we adults bemoaned a 15-hour flight from Dulles International Airport to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, followed by a five-hour flight to Nairobi, Kenya — after a 17-hour layover — they were delighted by their access to personal screens, equipped with game controllers, and unlimited “Harry Potter” movies.

There’s also no denying the excitement of seeing zebras and antelope along the highway 10 minutes after you land at the airport in Nairobi.

As I dug deeper, Acacia spoke about how cool it was to see the process of a goat being slaughtered and prepared for a meal; Iriana found that process to be sad. They talked about culture both directly and indirectly: the lack of pollution; the kindness of the people; the differences in how kids play (“they call soccer football!”). They loved meeting family and making friends with people “where Bibi (their grandmother) is from.”

While in Tanzania, I was reminded that I grew up in pictures for many of my family. There’s a tapestry on the wall of the house my grandparents lived in (which now is cared for by my cousin) with many pictures of my family, including my daughters, from over the years. I realized with melancholy that while it’s amazing to have a duality of culture and the international exposure and awareness that have shaped my life as a result, it’s lonely at times not being near half your family.

As I said as a 10-year-old in that 1994 article, I still would like to live in Africa for a while because it “would be fun to see all my cousins there.”

In this column, I’m glad to report that Iriana said, while on the trip, that she wanted to have her babies someday in Tanzania, but raise them in Lancaster.

From our homeland to our homeland, another generation has Tanzania pulling at their heartstrings. Hopefully, this newspaper will still be willing to chronicle the Ressler family’s deep connection to our roots — far away and near — for another 40 years.

Kevin Ressler is president and CEO of United Way of Lancaster County and a Mennonite preacher. He and his wife Melissa will speak on Tanzanian history and culture at 6:30 p.m. March 9 at a Lancaster Downtowners event at Community Mennonite Church, 328 W. Orange St., Lancaster; register at bit.ly/Downtowners.