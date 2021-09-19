We have been at this too long. We have all seen too much. We know something is terribly amiss. A cancer has overtaken us; our culture of militarism distorts our thinking and disfigures our soul.

We have been led to believe military options work, to revere generals as gods, to put all faith and trust in our deadliest weapons. When war drums beat, we follow them to battlefield graves.

And so, we find ourselves in a season of solemn anniversaries: in August, the 76th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki; in September, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks; in October, the 20th anniversary of our invasion of Afghanistan and the fateful war on terror; and in November, the annual tolling of the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month signifying Armistice Day, the end of hostilities on the Western Front of World War I.

In the middle of all this, overshadowed yet hopeful, stands Sept. 21, the International Day of Peace as proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly 40 years ago.

We are surrounded by war, but still work for peace. We do so because war is hopeless, because the killing must stop, because peace is humanity’s highest calling, and because we know a better world is possible.

Peace is not for some distant day when we have evolved beyond hatred and aggression, because hatred and aggression will always be with us. But those should not be our first and most frequent responses. We must leave behind such aberrant behavior, confident in our strength and capacity to create fair and just agreements over disputed lands, finite resources and differing views.

We can use our great skills and powers of resolve to end the billion-dollar death budgets of the Pentagon, deny weapons manufacturers our investment dollars, relentlessly speak against war as an option. We can teach our children not to glorify war but to value the courage of nonviolence. We can uncover and eliminate the roots of conflict before they come to fruition.

This is not a fanciful dream we entertain, but a reality in which we invite you to work. We will be relentless in saying “no” to the calls for war, because those calls will come again, and soon. We have an enduring spirit of survival, but given our great destructive power we know we will only survive if we commit ourselves to peace.

On Tuesday, the International Day of Peace, we mourn the countless lost souls of the war dead and the injured war survivors, and we work so that not one more will be added to a heartbreaking grave or become yet another member of the walking wounded. We ask all of you to live and work and breathe with the same tenacity, the same courage, the same belief in the grace and beauty of each person and their right to live free from war. It is not just the best way; it is the only way.

And so, join us.

Help us move past these autumns of anguish to create anniversaries of life. We are all peacemakers, each and every one of us, born that way. It is our greatest gift, our deepest calling. Bear it proudly, bravely and successfully. Begin the work today, and never stop.

Brad Wolf is a former lawyer, professor, community college dean and co-founder of Peace Action Network of Lancaster. This was co-signed by Marty Kelley, Daniel Martin, Dr. Ajay Marwaha, Beth Reeves, Rick Stamm, John K. Stoner and Harold A. Penner.