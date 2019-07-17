As a member of the state Senate, as a proud graduate of Millersville University and as a parent, I’ve watched with alarm the rising cost of attending one of our 14 state-owned universities.
The mission of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education is to provide not just a quality educational experience but an affordable one as well. The fact that tuition has more than doubled during the last two decades simply places a great financial burden that leads to too much student debt or families choosing more affordable options in other states.
Families from Lancaster County and across Central Pennsylvania are counting on us to keep Millersville and the other 13 universities not just vibrant educational institutions, but affordable as well. They have to be accessible to every Pennsylvanian, regardless of financial background, who wants to apply and succeed at a state-owned university.
Rather than follow the status quo and hike tuition — again — the board of governors made a bolder choice this year. As a new member of the board, I am proud that we unanimously supported a freeze on in-state tuition for the 2019-20 academic year.
That means tuition for Pennsylvania residents, including more than 2,200 residents of the 13th Senatorial District, remains unchanged at $7,716. The vote represented just the second time in the state system’s 36-year history that the board held the line on tuition.
The board also froze technology fees at $478.
Why now? Why do this when raising tuition would have bolstered revenue and helped the state system meet the rising cost of owning and operating these universities?
Because it’s the right thing to do for our students and their families. Because it means no additional burden on their shoulders for the coming academic year.
The last time the board held the line on tuition was 1998-99, when tuition was $3,468. Since then it has skyrocketed every year, as much as 9%, to where it is today.
We also witnessed something else alarming as the collective enrollment at our 14 universities began declining after its peak of 112,000 students. Last academic year, the number was about 90,000, even though 95% of graduates from a state university find employment or begin postgraduate studies within two years.
These are economic engines for their communities that we cannot risk losing. Not only do 72% of state university graduates stay in Pennsylvania, but each university adds on average $310 million to the local economy and about 4,400 jobs to each community in which they operate, such as Millersville.
What’s more is that 88% of state system graduates find jobs in their field of study, and the average graduate earns $45,000 within those first two years after earning a degree.
There are so many great institutions throughout the state system doing an amazing job preparing our future workforce. It will continue to get stronger by making bold choices like freezing in-state tuition and continuing to make decisions that meet the system’s goals of providing a quality education and making it affordable for students.
The tuition vote is a single step in a journey the board of governors and everyone involved in our universities are undertaking, with our destination being student success and sustainability. This is what we mean when you hear us discuss system redesign, a top-to-bottom review and the implementation of changes in the whole institution to lead us toward a place of both quality educational experiences and affordability.
These changes include streamlining the approval of new academic programs and, next spring, allowing each individual university the opportunity to submit its own multiyear tuition plans to the board for approval. We’re also looking at how resources can be shared, how students enrolled at one university can more easily take a course at another, how more online learning could appropriately be part of the academic experience, and more. These efforts, along with the possible legislative creation of a Higher Education Funding Commission to examine how the commonwealth invests its resources, will greatly assist in meeting our system’s goals.
Freezing tuition is a part of those efforts, driven by a commitment by the board to stand with our students and reaffirm our mission.
State Sen. Scott Martin, a Republican who resides in Martic Township, represents the 13th Senate District. Twitter: @ScottFMartin.