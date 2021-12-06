The Paxton Boys wiped out the Conestogas in December 1763 without consequences from Lancaster County’s magistrates or Pennsylvania’s governor, who had pledged to protect the Indians. Critics said continuing disrespect for the law would follow. And it did.

In December 1768, Frederick Stump and his servant, Hans Eisenhower, went on an Indian-killing rampage on the frontier in Cumberland County. They, too, escaped unscathed.

Greg Grandin, author of “The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America,” mentions the Paxton Boys and Stump as early actors in an effort to move the frontier westward by wiping out the natives.

The thesis of Grandin’s book, which won a Pulitzer Prize last year, is that the extensive effort to press the American frontier to the West Coast and then throughout the world, while purportedly expanding democracy, has involved incalculable violence against Indians, Blacks and “others.”

That effort to extend the nation’s frontier everywhere, Grandin explains, ended with former President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the world and build a wall between the United States and Mexico, thus locking in the nation’s internal conflicts.

Lew Jury, of Lancaster, read the reference about Stump, not only as an Indian killer but as the founder of Fredericksburg, Lebanon County, and thought the Scribbler would be interested not only in Stump’s story but the entire book.

The Scribbler, while knowing the grim details of Stump’s crusade to slaughter Indians, had overlooked the fact that the man founded Fredericksburg, a small town north of Lebanon, in 1755. At that time — and for many years thereafter — Lebanon County, as well as Dauphin County, were part of Lancaster.

Stump eventually moved across the Susquehanna River to upper Cumberland County. He was known as “Indian Killer” well before he and Eisenhower committed their most brutal offense.

The two men traveled to the forks of the Susquehanna in December 1768 and slaughtered nearly a dozen men, women and children. They scalped and burned their victims and threw their bodies into the frozen river.

Indians who had mourned the massacre of the Conestogas five years earlier were newly enraged. So were Pennsylvania’s Quaker authorities, who placed a bounty on Stump and Eisenhower. Authorities captured the two men and held them in the old Carlisle jail.

A mob of vigilantes, said to be composed in part of Paxton Boys, stormed the jail and freed the killers. They fled and never were brought to justice.

Grandin outlines the rest of Stump’s life as he escaped to Tennessee and became a wealthy Nashville citizen and trader in slaves. He also served as captain in a militia that eliminated Creeks and Choctaws along the road from Nashville to Natchez, Mississippi.

Stump was hardly alone in wanting to eradicate Indians and grab more land. Grandin names George Washington as one of the foremost quiet investors in frontier land that belonged to Indians. Washington ignored the British Proclamation of 1763 that sought to limit white settlement beyond the Alleghenies.

The future president was determined to trample Indian rights. He told a correspondent, “I can never look upon that proclamation in any other light (but this I say between ourselves) than as a temporary expedient to quiet the minds of the Indians. It must fall.”

The proclamation did fall, as did every other restriction to westward expansion between here and California and beyond — until now. For the ramifications of the end of American expansion and the beginning of the border wall, read Grandin’s remarkable book.

