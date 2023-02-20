A half-century ago, a young boy named Christopher Millard died of cancer. His parents, amid their grief, created Four Diamonds, which has touched the lives of countless people. For five decades, Four Diamonds has ensured that every eligible pediatric cancer patient at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital receives superior care without facing a medical bill for their care. Every one of them.

Since 1977, THON and Four Diamonds have been partners in the fight to conquer childhood cancer through superior care, comprehensive support and innovative research.

This is an exciting time of year. This past weekend, we cheered on hundreds of dancers who represent the thousands of students who fuel the largest student-run philanthropy in the world.

Four Diamonds is proud to be united with THON in the battle against a complex disease that affects about 16,000 newly diagnosed children each year across the United States. The two organizations have set Pennsylvania apart through their unmatched energy and level of commitment to this important cause.

Thanks to the strong and consistent support from our community, Four Diamonds has helped more than 4,800 families since 1972. That means fulfilling every request to cover the cost of cancer care for every Four Diamonds patient and family, while also empowering researchers as they seek out better treatments and cures for children around the world who may face cancer in the future.

As a former THON volunteer, as a parent of recent THON volunteers and as the current chair of the Four Diamonds Advisory Board, I have seen firsthand how efficiently and effectively both organizations operate. I have a background in finance, and I have long been impressed with the efficiency by which the money raised by THON and shared through Four Diamonds has directly helped thousands of Pennsylvania families and eliminated the burden of worrying about the cost of cancer treatment for their children.

Perhaps the best measure of success is seen through the eyes of each child who is treated for cancer at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital. Anyone who has taken the time to learn the story of even one of these children understands the depth of their courage, wisdom, honesty and strength.

I’ve had the special opportunity to get to know the Bonn family. I think of people like Owen, who was diagnosed with a rare, rapidly growing form of cancer called retinoblastoma. As part of his treatment, Owen received an advanced therapy that injects chemotherapy directly into the arteries that feed the eye. That therapy, which had emerged in the past decade thanks to research into new treatments and cures, allowed physicians at Penn State Children’s to save Owen’s life and his sight in both eyes.

Owen is a living example of the thousands of children and families who have benefited from the 46-year partnership between THON and Four Diamonds.

Thanks to THON and the generous support of our community, Four Diamonds can take care of kids fighting cancer today at Penn State Children’s while empowering researchers to look for better treatments and cures for kids around the world who may face cancer in the future.

This is a time of year to celebrate the role of Four Diamonds and THON in the ongoing fight to conquer childhood cancer. We know that our efforts, in combination with all others who are fighting childhood cancer, have yet to lead to a cure. We continue to raise funds in order to continue to search for a cure — and to fight for kids in central Pennsylvania and around the world.

Pam Turner is chair of the Four Diamonds Advisory Board.