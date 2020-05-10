Almost 70 years ago, two innovative brothers who lived their entire lives in Lancaster felt it was important to give back to their community. James Hale Steinman and John Frederick Steinman established foundations that were funded, in large part, by contributions made from the profits of their local businesses.

Their philanthropic forethought inspires us today. We are humbled to be carrying out their intention by providing funding to nonprofit organizations in Lancaster County through The Steinman Foundation.

Since 1951, The Steinman Foundation has given more than $100 million to improve the quality of life in the communities that comprise Lancaster County.

Today, we face an enormous challenge as the COVID-19 pandemic ravages families, businesses and everyday life in our community. Our community needs support and resources now more than ever and The Steinman Foundation is focused on providing them.

As an initial gesture, the foundation has committed $500,000 to help mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 crisis across Lancaster County. In partnership with other local organizations, The Steinman Foundation will deliver internet access to families with school-age children, provide food access, mental health support and other emergency assistance for vulnerable populations.

Educational equity

As a result of COVID-19, our local teachers have been forced to shift to virtual classrooms. Not all students in Lancaster County’s 16 school districts have internet access to connect to their virtual lessons. The Steinman Foundation and the Lancaster County STEM Alliance — in conjunction with the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 — have been working to address this issue by ensuring access to broadband internet for families with school-age children who do not have it.

Technology coordinators at the various Lancaster County school districts are identifying households without internet access. Through a partnership with Comcast and other providers, The Steinman Foundation has committed $100,000 to facilitate internet access for those families.

If you know anyone with school-age children without internet access, please have them contact their school technology coordinator, sign up at internetessentials.com or call 855-846-8376.

Addressing food insecurity

Even prior to the current COVID-19 crisis, many families in our community struggled to afford or otherwise get access to food. The crisis has only been amplified by school closures, job losses and layoffs. The Steinman Foundation is providing $75,000 to human services partners and organizations that facilitate food access in all corners of the county to help them keep up with the increased demand. This funding will also help food hubs and programs purchase cleaning supplies and equipment necessary to keep their space, products and the public safe during the coronavirus crisis.

Mental health care

COVID-19 has created stress and anxiety that is affecting everyone’s mental health in some way or another. The Steinman Foundation is funding up to $100,000 to support virtual counseling sessions with mental health professionals for essential front-line workers who do not have access to a company-sponsored employee assistance program. Essential workers do not just include those in the health care fields but also grocery and convenience store workers, gas station employees, delivery personnel, and anyone else who is providing life-sustaining and essential services in our community.

Mental Health America of Lancaster County will connect these front-line heroes with short-term mental health support from licensed providers. Once their short-term counseling needs are met, that organization will continue to provide ongoing support, including a specialized support group.

The Steinman Foundation has collected information on one site (steinmanfoundation.org/covid19) where our entire community can access self-care resources and information available from experts. Please explore the information, videos and other resources that are available for your use.

Other community resources

The Steinman Foundation also is funding initiatives to support children with disabilities who are impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

For example, we are coordinating with the nonprofit Aaron’s Acres to provide mini-grants of up to $500 per family to support dietary needs, the purchase of equipment or other needed items during this extraordinary time.

The Steinman Foundation’s response to COVID-19 will be ongoing. For more information on our efforts and connections to resources, please visit steinmanfoundation.org/covid19.

We encourage you to think about small gestures that would allow you to give back to our community or help your neighbors through these uncertain times. These gestures do not need to be monetary or put your health or safety at risk. Be creative. After all, that’s what our unique community in Lancaster is all about.

Shane Zimmerman is the president of The Steinman Foundation, a local family foundation funded by the companies that comprise Steinman Communications, including LNP Media Group. Lauren Frick is the foundation’s corporate secretary and senior grant administrator.