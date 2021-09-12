Since leaving the City of Lancaster mayor’s office in January 2018, I have avoided engaging in public comment or debate about policy issues. But since the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board asked for the public’s ideas, I write to provide input as to how the Lancaster County commissioners should allocate the $106 million in federal funds the county received through the American Rescue Plan Act.

I am astounded to learn that the majority of commissioners are not jumping on this opportunity to invest these tax dollars locally. Leadership requires a willingness to get out in front and make decisions, knowing that every decision invites opposition and criticism.

Without question, it’s politically safer to not decide, to deflect to others for political cover or to toe a perceived party line.

Elected officials at all levels must instead take action that serves the interests of the entire community for the public good. The time for action is now. Such an unprecedented infusion of funds is a dream come true for most local elected officials, who haven’t seen any significant investment of discretionary federal funds for more than 50 years.

The Aug. 8 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“Unspent, unmet”) provided a list of possible investments in public health, affordable housing, small business, essential workers, education and child care — to name a few. At the root of many of these issues is the overriding issue of poverty — a problem made worse by this ongoing pandemic.

I call your attention to the Aug. 9, 2015, Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“Seeking solutions for poverty”) — roughly six years to the day before the aforementioned editorial. In that piece, the editorial board opined that announcement of plans to establish a Mayor’s Commission to Combat Poverty “holds promise.”

Thus, the commission was launched to produce an action plan with specific action steps, priorities, measurable poverty reduction goals and with a timeline for reaching those goals.

For more than a year, 11 volunteer commissioners and 60 volunteers worked in groups to produce a strategic plan to cut poverty in half by 2032. Volunteers included people from all walks of life; different ages, ethnicities, income levels and disciplines were included. The business community, educational institutions, health care providers, nonprofits, philanthropic organizations and people experiencing poverty were all included.

The commission held monthly meetings, collected more than 400 survey responses, hosted more than 500 people at four public hearings and had in-depth conversations with more than 100 Lancaster residents living below the poverty line to discuss their most pressing issues.

In 2016, the Mayor’s Commission to Combat Poverty released One Good Job, a strategic plan to reduce poverty. Subsequently, existing nonprofits came together to form the Coalition to Combat Poverty and began implementing action steps in four areas: workforce, education, housing and community (go online to combatpovertylancaster.org).

To be clear, poverty is not just a city problem. Roughly two-thirds of the poverty in our county lies outside the City of Lancaster. Poverty is not caused by minorities and immigrants. Two-thirds of the people living in poverty in our county are white. Poverty is a countywide problem that warrants countywide attention.

I agree with Lancaster Chamber President Tom Baldrige that we need to think strategically and “solve issues, not just fund issues.”

One need look no further than One Good Job as a road map for action that can move us closer to solving many of our most persistent problems related to affordable housing, workforce readiness, education, child care, public health and, yes, racial equity.

I would urge the county commissioners to closely review the plan set forth in One Good Job and invest these relief funds not on one-time expenditures, but on eliminating poverty and making lasting changes that will benefit Lancaster County residents.

J. Richard Gray was mayor of the City of Lancaster from 2006 until January 2018.