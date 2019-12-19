If you’re a past or present farm kid like I am, you probably just shook your head when reading about the idea of starting school later so students can get more sleep.

The idea is to reset school start times so school schedules better match the teenage body clock.

Ephrata Area School District is considering starting school an hour later. And, as LNP staff writer Alex Geli reported this week, a “handful” of other school district officials LNP contacted “said they were watching Ephrata’s decision closely, and a couple have already begun studying sleep research that tends to support later start times, particularly for teenagers.”

It doesn’t seem to me like an extra hour or so would make that much difference in the reported health benefits to our children, but apparently our adolescents are sleep-deprived and this proposal could help.

But starting school later has some potential disadvantages, negatively impacting scheduling, transportation and after-school activities.

A new California law means many schools there are now starting the day later. The law, which gives school districts a three-year implementation window, mandates that first periods cannot begin earlier than 8:30 a.m. for high schools and 8 a.m. for middle schools. Instructional time requirements remain the same, which means lost class time at the start of the day has to be made up in the middle or end of the day.

The decision in California came from a decadeslong public health movement headed by the Start School Later advocacy group. The organization cited a report by the American Academy of Pediatrics that states “a substantial body of research has now demonstrated that delaying school start times is an effective countermeasure to chronic sleep loss and has a wide range of potential benefits to students.”

That report recommends 8 1/2 to 9 1/2 hours a sleep a night for adolescents. The purported benefits of more sleep include improved mental and physical health, and less incidences of depression and obesity in teens.

I can’t remember being sleep-deprived as a teenager. I was an ambitious farm kid who worked as much as I could to earn a buck. In my late teens, I had to milk cows on the night shift every weekend; this allowed our hired employees to get some time off. That schedule combined with my other farm responsibilities, some school activities and frequent babysitting jobs kept me very active, by choice.

Many who work in agriculture know all about getting up before the sun rises. Way before that first school bell rings, plenty of farm kids have already been out feeding their animals and completing various chores.

After-school farm responsibilities are no different. Once we got our driver’s licenses, our parents allowed me and my brother to drive to school so we could bypass the hourlong school bus ride to get home sooner to start work.

Part of going to school and receiving an education is to prepare for what happens beyond high school. Whether you’re on the higher education path, joining the armed forces or heading right into the work world, there are few options out there that come with a ticket for sleeping in, particularly if you’re just starting out.

On our dairy farm, we milk our cows three times a day so our milking crews work 12-hour shifts during the day and at night. Almost all businesses that support our farm are available 24 hours a day with people working on-call. There have been times when we’ve had to call our veterinarian to help with a difficult calving in the wee hours of the morning. We’ve had equipment failures at midnight that have had to be resolved.

Beyond farming, I can think of hundreds of jobs that require working at all times of the day. I watched an interview with a firefighter battling the recent horrific wildfires in California. At the time, the crews were working 24-hour shifts. The reporter asked one of the firefighters how he was faring with that schedule. His reply? “You just do it.”

I think we have other things to worry about in our educational system before considering later start times. Recent reports have brought to light the ongoing decline in standardized test scores among our youth nationally, especially in math. Are we going to blame this problem on lack of sleep, too?

It seems to me that we as adults and policymakers aren’t getting to the bottom of this issue. Why aren't our teens getting enough sleep? Are they involved in too many activities? Are their jobs too demanding? Maybe it’s too much time on electronic devices. Whatever the reasons are, I’m not sure it’s up to our schools to solve the problem.

Rather than placate our students by offering them unrealistic school schedules, I think we teach them how to handle life experiences. Our students would benefit tremendously by ensuring they have internships and cooperative work experiences at local businesses so they can find out what jobs are available and what it takes to fill them. Our youth may as well learn now that they’ll have to adjust to employers’ schedules and not the other way around.

Maybe we should sleep on this issue before we make any hasty decisions about later start times in our schools.

Lisa A. Graybeal is a dairy farmer who serves on the board of the Lancaster County Agriculture Council.

