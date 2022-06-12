Friends who know I dealt with many civilian casualties as a combat surgeon during our wars in the Middle East sometimes ask me what it is like to deal with the grievous wounds inflicted upon children. I have to say that nothing before or since has ever rocked my world, given me more sickening thoughts, or so painfully tested my belief in a loving Creator.

We have all been shaken by the tragic incidents recently of active shooters rampaging and taking the lives of the innocent. The events have been further amplified by frenzied intrusions into the shattered lives of the victims and their families by some irresponsible media outlets.

Some have called for more transparency about the tragedies, even to the point of suggesting that photographs of the victims’ bodies — riddled with the flesh-tearing wounds that pulverizing weapons of war like the AR-15-style rifle produce — be shown. In reality, the full horror of such damage is not completely realized until you hear the sounds and the smells that accompany it, and have to live with the knowledge that there is no escaping that horror — there is no channel-changer, no on/off switch. When you are in it, you feel like you are in some sort of demonic snow globe.

I, for one, am against showing the gruesome photographs of shooting victims because I think too many people have a morbid attraction to such things. I do not think this desperate strategy would move the dial on our national debate on the personal possession of arms. We should have a different focus.

I am not a Republican or Democrat. If I ever were to start a political party, it would be called the Next Generation Party. It would follow basic rules. True to the name, the party would be formed around the idea that it is society’s sacred obligation to take care of its youngest population: the next generation of Americans ages 25 and younger. The party would not propose or enact any law that is harmful to the interests of the next generation. Furthermore, all legislative priorities and constitutional amendments would need to advance the well-being of young people. Lastly, the party would help the nation move away from its addiction to all things violent — from its love affair with semi-automatic weapons, blood-splattered video games and news coverage that follows the adage that “if it bleeds, it leads.”

Every weekday I walk out of my house and salute the American flag hanging outside my house. I was ready to give my life for my country and those feelings have never changed. Too many of our fellow citizens have waved that flag as a symbol of their hateful, xenophobic ideologies, which are antithetical to the legacies of Abraham Lincoln, Franklin D. Roosevelt and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Others have trampled it, disdained it and have forgotten how that symbol inspired young Americans to defeat the Nazis; how it was printed on millions of pounds of food shipped to Africa during the darkest days of famine; and how it has shone as a beacon to so many fleeing war and persecution.

I think every adult needs to ask himself or herself: What am I doing to make our world a better place, a safer place, an inspiring place for our kids? Am I part of the solution or am I adding to the problems? Do my actions promote hope for the younger generations or make them more fearful and depressed? I believe it is through these frames of reference that we need to have rational debates about school safety, “well-regulated” and responsible gun ownership, the free and fair exercise of our franchise, and the rise in substance use disorders and mental illness.

We don’t need to see the bodies of little children torn up by high-velocity, metal-jacketed rounds of ammunition. We need to see more adults behaving like responsible adults who think more about the welfare of our most vulnerable before they think of themselves.

Christian Macedonia, M.D., is a retired U.S. Army colonel and former commander of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Gray Team, which investigated traumatic brain injuries in combat troops. He is in private practice as an obstetrician/gynecologist in Lancaster.