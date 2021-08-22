As we sadly watch the Taliban take over Afghanistan, we must remember the many Afghan men and women who helped the U.S. military, as well as aid groups, and whose lives and safety are now in grave danger.

First of all, let me use this opportunity to thank and appreciate the government of the United States of America for creating a program like the special immigrant visa program for Afghan and Iraqi interpreters and other people who worked on behalf of the U.S. I wish this process would expand and that the U.S. government would provide more funds to rescue these heroes.

I am one of the lucky people who was able to use this process to bring my wife and two children to the United States. It saved my life and my family members’ lives from being slaughtered by the Taliban because of my 10 years’ service with the U.S. military. In the U.S. Army, soldiers promise to leave no one behind. We must continue to follow this code.

In 2004, right after completing my education in English literature at the University of Kabul in Afghanistan, I started my first job as an interpreter with the U.S. Army at Bagram Air Base. I thought that my job would just be translating some documents from my local language to English or attending meetings between the tribal leaders and American troops. But after a few days on the base, I found out that we were going to be sent out alongside the U.S. troops. We were sent to conduct very important missions against the Taliban and al-Qaida. My fill of adventurous journeys began there.

In the beginning, I was not given any military training. It was difficult and dangerous for me, but after a while I started feeling proud of my job. Translating in a war zone saves lives and prevents the type of mistakes that can cause real damage.

On one occasion, my actions saved the lives of some innocent locals. The Army received intelligence that a local mosque was full of Taliban fighters. When we arrived, and I was able to speak with those inside the mosque, I realized they were mistaken as bad guys. Actually, they were just kids praying. It could have caused so much damage if the troops had accidentally harmed innocent children.

I also feel that my work saved the lives of hundreds of U.S. troops, who left their own country and families behind and came to save my country from the terrorists and to fight for freedom and democracy in Afghanistan. Since I was born and raised in that country, I was able to identify the danger zones and recognize bad guys by their appearance. On many occasions, I alerted U.S. troops to attacks and potential ambushes by listening to and immediately translating the bad guys’ chatter.

I was often told by family and friends to quit my job because if one day Americans left the country and the Taliban took over, they would kill my entire family and me. I kept telling myself that even if they left, the Americans would never leave any Afghan veterans behind.

Now that we are witnessing the fall of Kabul and Afghanistan to the Taliban, I hope that my prediction is true.

I am so fortunate that I was not left behind and was granted a special immigrant visa. Now I am living in peace and harmony along with my family. I was welcomed in the City of Lancaster, and I work very hard for my employer.

But there are still thousands of people in Afghanistan who supported the United States and they need the same help as I received.

Mohammad Hebrat is a former interpreter for the U.S. Army in Afghanistan. He lives in Lancaster with his family and works in management at Dart Container Co.