Children are, by nature, extremely curious. And that’s precisely what makes them so good at learning.

Pennsylvania’s public elementary schools should be taking advantage of the time up to age 8, when studies show that children have the highest ability to learn important life skills. One way that the state education system could help children increase these skills would be to include foreign language programs in our elementary schools.

During elementary school years, the human brain is perfectly wired to learn more than one language. According to researchers at Michigan State University, “Up until the age of 8, young learners benefit from flexible ear and speech muscles that can detect differences between the sounds of a second language.”

Personally, I think I would have had an easier time learning a second language in elementary school, rather than in high school. I am taking German this year, and there are so many things in this language that are different from English with regard to grammar and the mechanics of sentences. If I had started taking this language earlier on, I would have had an easier time learning all these different parts of German.

Statistics also show that learning a second language in elementary school can improve something called executive function.

“People who speak two languages often outperform monolinguals on general measures of executive function,” said linguist Antonella Sorace.

Executive function encompasses many skills, including the abilities to plan, be attentive, multitask and recall directions. These attributes can help in making wise decisions.

Improving executive function in elementary school would reap significant dividends for kids once they get to high school. Studies have shown that becoming bilingual at an early age can strengthen knowledge regarding the English language and can even improve performance in social studies and math.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education itself states: “Students participating in a world language program in the elementary schools have shown improvement in: Pronunciation in the first and second languages, higher scores on standardized tests, listening skills, and cognitive development.”

Yet, even with this knowledge, the state Department of Education has chosen not to mandate foreign language courses in public elementary schools.

However, Pennsylvania high schools are required to offer at least two different language courses. That comes at a time when, in many respects, those courses are being offered entirely too late to do anyone much good.

And, even though the state requires high schools to offer foreign languages, too many students at too many schools do not have to complete a single level of a foreign language in order to graduate.

If studies in Pennsylvania have shown that becoming bilingual at an early age benefits society, then why are we not putting our focus on something that would allow students to grow into more independent, productive members of society?

Abigail Commander is in the 10th grade at Garden Spot High School.