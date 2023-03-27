As we recognize the 20th Problem Gambling Awareness Month this March, the Pennsylvania Lottery and its responsible gambling partners are working to spread the word that help is available for those struggling with compulsive gambling issues.

How can you tell if you have a gambling problem? Problem gambling is any gambling, betting or wagering that causes issues for someone, their family members or friends — whether those are financial, legal, emotional or have some other impact. Gambling problems can be mild or severe and can worsen over time.

A gambling disorder is often referred to as a “hidden addiction,” as it can be more challenging to detect than other addictions. It is a chronic and progressive disease, much like alcoholism or drug addiction. It’s best to confront the problem early, while there’s still time to get help before it becomes problematic.

While most people are able to play the Pennsylvania Lottery in a responsible and enjoyable way, we recognize that gambling can be problematic for some players — that’s why the Pennsylvania Lottery and the Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania are working together to publicize resources that are available for Pennsylvanians.

Anyone needing help for themselves or a loved one can call the Pennsylvania Problem Gambling Helpline at 800-GAMBLER (800-426-2537). Chat and text options are also available at pacouncil.com/helpline.

The Pennsylvania Lottery helps to fund the helpline, which is available 24/7, 365 days per year. All calls are free and confidential. When individuals call the Pennsylvania Problem Gambling Helpline, they are referred to trained professionals who can provide assistance to anyone affected by a gambling problem.

Additional help and information are available at pacouncil.com, the Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania website. This is where you can read about some of the warning signs that may signal that you or a loved one suffer from a gambling disorder.

Additionally, you can read the 10 rules of responsible gambling to find helpful tips that will help you ensure you are gambling responsibly. The Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania website also has information available on self-help meetings, including those that are conducted virtually.

Remember that, when choosing to gamble, it should be kept fun and as a source of entertainment. If sticking to limits becomes a challenge, that may be a sign of a problem.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling issues, don’t be afraid to ask for help. Remember that recovery is possible, and help is just a call away.

Pat Browne is the acting Secretary of Revenue for the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, which operates the Pennsylvania Lottery. Josh Ercole is the executive director of the Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania, a nonprofit that provides information and resources on problem gambling.