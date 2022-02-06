With books about race and racism being banned from school libraries across the country, it’s more important than ever this Black History Month to highlight titles that will illuminate the African American experience year-round.

LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion asked librarians, educators, clergy members, community activists and innovators to recommend books they believe will inspire and deepen our conversations around race. Their recommendations — some in list form, some delivered in narrative form — follow.

Coreena Byrnes, children and teen services manager at Lancaster Public Library

— “Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem,” by Amanda Gorman and Loren Long. This beautifully illustrated book leads readers through an inspiring poem by American activist and poet Amanda Gorman. Children who read this book will learn that they have the power to create change through kindness and empathy; together, they can create a better world.

— “Together We March,” by Leah Henderson and Tyler Feder. This inspiring book takes a look at 25 of the protest movements throughout history that have led to social change and rights for all. In chronological order, this book covers marches from the beginning of the 20th century to enforce child labor laws to the Black Lives Matter protests and “Justice for George Floyd” marches in 2020. This book offers children a look at important historical events to inspire them to get involved in activism in their own way.

— “We Can: Portraits of Power,” by Tyler Gordon. This book offers a brief look at more than 30 Black politicians, artists, musicians, actors and sports stars. What makes this book stand out are the portraits that accompany each entry. Painted by 15-year-old Tyler Gordon, each portrait offers a striking likeness to a figure that Gordon names as an inspiration and comfort for him as he coped with bullying during his childhood.

— “Young, Gifted and Black: Meet 52 Black Heroes from Past and Present,” by Jamia Wilson, with illustrations by Andrea Pippins. This collective biography explores the lives and contributions of 52 black heroes from the early 1800s to present day. The author’s goal, as she describes in her introduction, is to allow Black children to “see themselves represented positively in stories.” Through inspiring stories and vibrant illustrations, the author and illustrator showcase the achievements of successful figures in fields such as politics, music, art, sports and science. This is an uplifting resource for children who are interested in the accomplishments of a diverse group of role models.

— “Baby Young, Gifted and Black.” This is a simpler board book version by the same author and illustrator, for babies and toddlers.

Go to bit.ly/LibraryRecs for more recommendations for children as well as adults.

Starleisha Gingrich, Lancaster-based storyteller, creative and theater professional, and social justice educator through YWCA Lancaster’s Center for Racial and Gender Equity

Growing up a Black adopted daughter with white parents in rural Pennsylvania, I was blessed to be surrounded by libraries. In the summer, my mom would take my friends and me to the library on Saturdays to browse books and fill our “Book It!” sticker sheet. I was enraptured by Nancy Drew, the Boxcar Children and any book that included first kisses or daring adventures. My mom also made sure to purchase books with young Black girls as the star of the story. (“Afrotina and the Three Bears” by Fred Crump Jr. was a personal favorite.) As I grew older, books were replaced with live theater, movies and hanging out with friends. My love of reading dwindled as I found myself balancing adulthood and a demanding theater schedule.

In 2018, I took a job at a private school, and I watched my students read books I had never been assigned at my rural public school: “Beloved,” by Toni Morrison; “Kindred,” by Octavia E. Butler; “A Raisin in the Sun,” by Lorraine Hansberry; and many others. I marveled at how teenagers of all racial and socioeconomic backgrounds were able to analyze and think critically about texts by authors who did not share their life experiences.

One book was “Piecing Me Together,” by Renee Watson. It follows Jade, a young Black girl from the city who travels to her private school every day. She’s vibrant and creative, but others perceive her as an “at-risk” student because of where she comes from. She begins a mentorship with an older Black woman who helps her realize her full potential. A lot of the story in this book reminds me of my own life experiences as a young Black girl who didn’t necessarily fit into one social group. This book is perfect for young adults and adult readers.

In the last few years, I have intentionally started reading books that showcase Black joy. For over four centuries, Black people have been the subject of ridicule, oppression and dehumanization. Quite frankly, I am ready for the books we read and the stories we tell to be released from the proverbial shackles of Black pain.

In 2019, I discovered the world of Black adult fiction. Since then I have read more than 30 romances, comedies and thrillers, all of them bringing Black people to the forefront. At the top of my list are the fantastic New York Times bestselling novels from Jasmine Guillory. “The Wedding Date,” Guillory’s first novel published in 2018, starts with Alexa Munroe, an attorney, getting trapped in a hotel elevator with a handsome man named Drew Nichols. Alexa decides on a whim to attend a wedding with him that weekend, and thus starts their adventurous romance.

What really stands out to me about “The Wedding Date” and Jasmine Guillory’s subsequent five novels (“The Proposal,” “The Wedding Party,” “Royal Holiday,” “Party of Two” and “While We Were Dating”) is that Black women are unapologetically at the center of these stories. They all have jobs they are passionate about, a close circle of friends to rely on and attentive male partners who respect them in all areas.

These fairy-tale endings don’t include a journey of violence, stereotyped poverty or racism to show why these women are worthy of love. They are Black women who are worthy of love because all Black women are. In a world where so many people are invested in learning about the painful history of Black and African American people, we need to center Black voices and also hear the stories that uplift us for who we are at the core: Black people who are worthy of unconditional love and respect.

Rhauni M. Gregory, teacher in the J.P. McCaskey High School communication arts department and Black Student Union Club adviser

Michelle Obama’s 2018 memoir, “Becoming,” is a must-read for women of all backgrounds. The former first lady articulates her experiences that were fundamental and monumental, even before she knew them to be of significance. She is open and honest in a way that would make most feel vulnerable to admit, yet she shares her experiences and thoughts in a matter-of-fact way that levels the ground for people of all economic statuses. Her upbringing is aligned with the historical factors that impacted society as she was becoming the woman that she would be. In fact, this book is not just for women, but for all who would have insight into pillars of education, community and politics.

As Obama states in her memoir, we do not simply “make it” one day, and that’s it — true success in life is becoming our best in that moment on a continuum as we journey through life and the paths we choose to follow.

There is also an adapted version for young readers.

See also bit.ly/BlackResources to find a collection of texts, primary sources, poems and stories that explore key figures in African American and Black history.

Leroy Hopkins, Millersville University professor emeritus of foreign languages

These classics should be read.

— “From Slavery to Freedom: A History of African Americans,” by John Hope Franklin.

— “The Life and Times of Frederick Douglass,” an autobiography by the great African American abolitionist, activist, orator, writer and statesman.

— “The Souls of Black Folk,” an essential collection of essays on race and Black life by the great African American sociologist W.E.B. Du Bois.

— “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” written by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1963.

— “The Collected Poems of Langston Hughes,” by a major American poet and central figure in the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s.

— “When Harlem Was in Vogue,” by David Levering Lewis.

— “Annie Allen,” by Gwendolyn Brooks. She won the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry in 1950 for this collection and is considered the foremost African American poet of the 20th century.

I could add a few more, such as the poems of Countee Cullen or Claude McKay. I have omitted some noted autobiographies of African American women but hopefully reading Gwendolyn Brooks will encourage readers to delve into the rich lives of women such as Mary Church Terrell, Ida B. Wells and others.

Joshua Hunter, director of the Crispus Attucks Community Center in Lancaster

Black is beautiful, Black is excellence and joy, but Black is also pain and being guilty until proven innocent. To be clear, Black history is more than a month, but we use this month for intentionality. We celebrate our ancestors while reflecting on the work that still remains ahead.

This is why I find it so fitting that I had the opportunity to walk in wisdom with the late civil rights giant John Lewis through his book titled “Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation.”

Congressman Lewis was a beacon of hope and modeled humility but taught us the true meaning of “good trouble,” which he explained as “necessary trouble,” intended to “redeem the soul of America.” This book encapsulates the value of resiliency and covers topics of justice, courage, faith, mentorship and forgiveness.

I am a firm believer that representation matters, and that brings me to my next read: “Black Boy Joy: 17 Stories Celebrating Black Boyhood.” Edited by Kwame Mbalia, the book takes us on a journey through the lives of 17 African American male authors — Mbalia included — through moments of magic, swag and joy. A line in the introduction that I’m sure will resonate with many is this, from Mbalia: “Their stories — our stories — deserve to be highlighted on the afternoon news. Explored. Seen and celebrated.”

Remember that moment in recent American history when poet Amanda Gorman gracefully took the stage at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris? Little Black girls had a moment to dream and see Black girl magic come to life.

Gorman’s words bring so much hope and encouragement, and so it was fitting I purchased her book, “Change Sings,” for my daughters. This book reminds the newest generation that they have the power to shape the world with their actions and voices.

While sticks and stone may break your bones, Stacey Abrams’ children’s book, titled “Stacey’s Extraordinary Words,” teaches that words have power. This book takes us through the perseverance she developed in her childhood, how words were not only her companion at times but her protection as well. It teaches about getting outside your comfort zone, taking that leap of faith and how she began to use her words to do good even in the midst of fear.

As I engulfed myself in these books, the world seemed to pause, even if only for a minute. I know we are navigating through uncertain times, but these books allowed me to find superpowers — the encouragement to carry on, to find Black boy joy of my own, and to teach change and extraordinary words to my children. I challenge you to continue honoring, reflecting and exemplifying the history, voices and lives of African Americans.

Tomorrow is today and we simply have no more time to waste.

Dr. Sharee Livingston, chair of the obstetrics and gynecology department at UPMC Lititz, organizer of the nonprofit Patients R Waiting and co-founder of the Diversifying Doulas Initiative

These selections are some of the books being read this year by the What the Health Book Club, an initiative of Patients R Waiting, whose mission is to eliminate health disparities by increasing diversity in medicine.

— “Fatal Invention: How Science, Politics, and Big Business Re-create Race in the Twenty-first Century,” by Dorothy Roberts.

— “The Hate U Give,” by Angie Thomas.

— “Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot,” by Mikki Kendall.

— “Hunger,” by Roxane Gay.

— “Black on Both Sides: A Racial History of Trans Identity,” by C. Riley Snorton.

Damaris Rau, superintendent of the School District of Lancaster

— “The Business of Race: How to Create and Sustain an Antiracist Workplace and Why it’s Actually Good for Business,” by Margaret Greenberg and Gina Greenlee.

These authors are businesswomen who use a business lens to address the dynamics of race and provide strategies to dismantle institutional racism in the workplace. Organizations must do more than put opinion pieces in newspapers and profess to support equity, diversity and inclusion. It is not enough for organizations to send out company memos or put diversity, equity and inclusion statements on their website to show their support for these principles.

Companies must do the real work of antiracism. That means, among other strategies, acknowledging that racism exists in the company; encouraging race talk, even when it is uncomfortable; hiring diverse people; and ensuring equal pay.

Most importantly, organizations should look at their leadership structures. Are your managers and directors representing a diverse workforce? What about your board of directors? Is the board representative of diversity and inclusiveness? If not, I encourage you to read this book. It is appropriate for all organizations of all sizes that want to engage in real diversity, equity and inclusivity work and create an organizational culture that welcomes all.

Kevin Ressler, president and CEO of United Way of Lancaster County and adjunct professor of practical theology at Lancaster Theological Seminary

It wasn’t until a third-year college course on African American history that I learned about the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail.”

Don’t shy away from his revolutionary peers, such as Malcolm X, a subject of theologian James H. Cone’s “Martin & Malcolm & America: A Dream or a Nightmare.”

Don’t shy away, either, from Langston Hughes, as I first did when my mom gave me “The Collected Poems of Langston Hughes.” I’d also point you to “The Big Sea: An Autobiography,” by this great American poet, novelist and playwright.

Books such as “The Black Church in the African American Experience,” by C. Eric Lincoln and Lawrence H. Mamiya, expose the reader to some of the most critical elements of Black life and history.

The church is also prominent in “Prophesy Deliverance!: An Afro-American Revolutionary Christianity,” an excellent book by intellectual Cornel West. You might better know him as the author of “Race Matters,” a book once banned by the Illinois Department of Corrections, along with “Colored People: A Memoir,” by Henry Louis Gates Jr. — because prisoners apparently should not be exposed to books about race or racism.

Of course, this itself is a pretty stunning assumption when we hold it in the context of the excellent book, “The Cross and the Lynching Tree,” by James H. Cone. As a frequent preacher in churches around Lancaster, I strongly recommend Cone’s book to any small group or teenage or adult Sunday school class that wants to confront the sins of this nation and seek a better justice (and justice system) than what we inherited. It’s important to know not only what we inherited but what we tried to disinherit.

I have gone too far without recognizing the contributions of the sisters and the mothers and the brilliance they brought. Zora Neale Hurston, Lorraine Hansberry and Audre Lorde taught us how to be subtle and loud at the same time in our fight for justice. And they influenced the revolutionary, eloquent activist writing of others, such as Toni Morrison, Maya Angelou, Alice Walker and Angela Davis. Please read all their books. And the poetry of Nikki Giovanni, who taught me how to be angry and forgiving and write good poetry, not the stuff they choke you with in school.

Texts like “The Souls of Black Folk,” by W.E.B. Du Bois should be read hand in hand with the works of his philosophical rival, Booker T. Washington. It was Washington who was the first Black man invited to dine at the White House, around the time his autobiography “Up From Slavery” was published.

I recommend you read anything and everything written by James Baldwin, one of the greatest 20th-century writers of any background. But Black America is part of an African diaspora, so your reading list should include African storytellers such as Chinua Achebe and Ngugi wa Thiong’o.

Ralph Ellison’s experience in his book, “Invisible Man,” wasn’t singular. Nuanced perspectives can be found in Sam Greenlee’s “The Spook Who Sat by the Door,” or plays such as Charles Fuller’s “A Soldier’s Play,” or any of August Wilson’s 10-play “Pittsburgh Cycle.”

I barely gave you a start, and we didn’t even talk about experiences like my own, which are of mixed heritage and can be found in collections such as “Half and Half: Writers on Growing up Biracial + Bicultural,” edited by Claudine Chiawei O’Hearn. I have to stop, for real. But, please, enjoy as you grow.

Michele Santamaria, assistant professor and the learning design librarian at Millersville University’s McNairy Library

I’ve chosen texts from history, nonfiction, poetry, sociology, information science and fiction. These choices reflect the richness of Black culture in the United States, along with a nod to our local Pennsylvania context. For those texts not available freely online, consider purchasing books from Black-owned, independent bookstores, many of which provide special curated reading lists for Black History Month that also include essential children’s titles.

— “Communities in Common: Black History in Pennsylvania study.” This study (bit.ly/PABlackHistory) was released in 2010 by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission. In this broad study, the daily life, work, struggles and aspirations of generations of African Americans in Pennsylvania are explored, beginning in the 17th century. If interacting with the study as an electronic text, readers can easily search for specific moments where Lancaster County is mentioned.

— “How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America,” by Clint Smith. In this narrative nonfiction book, Smith investigates the implications of slavery’s legacy and what it means for that legacy to be hidden in plain view through a survey of U.S. landmarks, from Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello plantation in Virginia to downtown Manhattan.

— “African American Poetry: 250 Years of Struggle & Song,” edited by Kevin Young. An accomplished poet and director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, Young has curated a spectacular poetic anthology that stretches across space and time to present a Black poetic tradition with deep roots and a flourishing present.

— “Thick: And Other Essays,” by Tressie McMillan Cottom. A sociologist, MacArthur Fellow and dynamic writer of prose, McMillan Cottom explores beauty, politics, gender and inequality in a series of essays that are distinguished by her incisive and unique writing style.

— “Algorithms of Oppression: How Search Engines Reinforce Racism,” by Safiya Umoja Noble. Taking on the perceived neutrality of Google’s algorithm two years before the 2020 Netflix documentary “The Social Dilemma,” Noble’s book explores how the search results that are retrieved by Google are inherently biased, given that algorithms are “math” and designed by humans.

— “The Poet X,” by Elizabeth Acevedo. This National Book Award-winning novel in verse charts the coming of age of Dominican American Xiomara as she navigates cultural expectations and her desire to write. This is a young adult selection that provides a glimpse into the Afro-Latina experience, one that is not frequently acknowledged in Black History Month celebrations.

Joseph Torres, dean of students at Washington Elementary School and a member of the School District of Lancaster Equity Steering Committee

“So You Want To Talk About Race,” by Ijeoma Oluo, has been a transforming book for my life and the lives of the other educators of Washington Elementary.

The author focuses on a wide range of topics that are in the forefront of the consciousness of America. The topics can be very heavy and political, from “What is the school-to-prison pipeline?” and “Is police brutality really about race?” to very personal topics such as “Why am I always being told to ‘check my privilege’?” to “Why can’t I say the ‘N’ word?”

This book is hard-hitting but very user-friendly and really captures the author’s purpose of helping us to better understand race, and how to talk about race more effectively and with more kindness. The author states, “If we continue to treat racism like it is a giant monster that is chasing us, we will be forever running. But running won’t help when it’s in our workplace, our government, our homes, and ourselves.”

Let us stop running and let us start talking about race.

The Rev. Shayna Watson, associate rector at St. James Episcopal Church in Lancaster, and community activist who serves as the religious affairs chair for the Lancaster branch of the NAACP

— “Biased: Uncovering the Hidden Prejudice that Shapes What We See, Think and Do,” by Jennifer L. Eberhardt. Through use of case studies and personal testimonies of professionals, Eberhardt explains the theory and scientific methods of how biases are created and perpetuated. Highlighting the neurological and psychological impact of biases, she provides concrete examples of how we as a society can “unlearn” or dismantle prejudices that have proven to have traumatic, and at times fatal, impacts.

— “The Baptism of Early Virginia: How Christianity Created Race,” by Rebecca Anne Goetz. I never thought about the language of race in laws and policies until I read this book. The book challenges the church to face its past and present, and offers an opportunity to repair the harm done by its involvement in exclusion and violence. Goetz provides one of the most comprehensive historical accounts of the impact of church on state through the use of law and ecclesial case studies. Most interestingly, laws of segregation between races and classes were created because people were uniting, intermarrying — Indigenous, Black Africans and white indentured servants were living peaceably in many areas of society, but the unification of the oppressed classes would otherwise threaten the wealthy and the oligarchy. It’s a really good read.

— “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism,” by Robin DiAngelo. A white author writes to a white audience about racism. This was highly recommended by colleagues. I also found that the behavioral and psychological responses highlighted by DiAngelo point to grief in its various stages for individuals engaged in this work: anger, denial, sadness, guilt, etc. However, she helps readers to work through the grief to channel those energies into productive work and practice — if the reader chooses.

— “My Grandmother’s Hands: Racialized Trauma and the Pathway to Mending Our Hearts and Bodies,” by Resmaa Menakem. I appreciate that Menakem approaches this through a physiological, psychological and anthropological lens. Often we receive really great information on the sociological, which is in this, but it is not the only lens of truth. There is healing in this text for all communities and for all communities to use this as a blueprint for understanding what we’ve inherited and pass down.

— Two other suggestions: “Race and the Cosmos: An Invitation to View the World Differently,” by Barbara A. Holmes, and “Medical Apartheid: The Dark History of Medical Experimentation on Black Americans from Colonial Times to the Present,” by Harriet A. Washington.