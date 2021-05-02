When Franklin & Marshall College researchers polled Lancaster County residents about the need for a county health department, they wanted to measure support here for a government agency they believe is sure to improve our community's health.

But in conducting their survey, they made two questionable assumptions that limited the value of their results and unnecessarily narrowed the public discussion that followed publication of those results.

First, they assumed that a health department — without any doubt — would improve our community’s health.

Some of those surveyed were told to “imagine” a health department would reduce COVID-19 cases by 25%. Others were told to “imagine” it would lower child lead poisoning cases by 25%. Then all were asked if they would support or oppose this new department if it meant paying additional taxes; they were asked to indicate their support for such a department depending on hypothetical tax increases ranging from $5 to $250.

With the promise of success built into the question, it’s no surprise that “an overwhelming majority” of county residents — more than 90% — said they would support a health department when the cost to them was low. What reasonable person would say, “No, I won’t spend five bucks to reduce major sources of suffering and death in my community”?

But would 90% of people support a health department if the introductory information reflected the real-world experience of county health departments during past years?

Would there be overwhelming support if those surveyed were asked to “imagine” that a health department would make little or no difference in the number of people hospitalized here with COVID-19 or no measurable improvement in childhood lead poisoning?

The answer is obvious: Few would support a health department that accomplished so little.

Data from the state Health Department show that four of the six Pennsylvania counties with health departments (Chester, Montgomery, Allegheny and Philadelphia) have higher COVID-19 hospitalization rates than does Lancaster County, operating without a health department. Two (Bucks and Erie) have rates 1% lower than Lancaster.

Nor does a county health department guarantee improvement in curbing childhood lead poisoning.

Allegheny, Erie and Philadelphia counties saw drops in the number of children with elevated blood levels between 2012 and 2017, according to the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention records available. But significantly, Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties saw increases over those years.

The poll itself provides another example. The F&M professors told those taking the survey that “Lancaster ranks second highest in Pennsylvania for children with high levels of lead in their blood.”

In fact, Lancaster County, which has no health department, ranks 52nd lowest among Pennsylvania’s 67 counties in child lead poisoning. It is Lancaster city, which has a Board of Health, which ranks second-highest among major municipalities in the state, according to the state Health Department.

Simply put, a health department is no guarantee of an improvement in public health.

The second and more divisive assumption built into the poll is that a state-authorized county health department is the only way to address public health issues in this county. The poll presented the formation of a department as a take-it-or-leave-it issue. Those surveyed could either support a health department or oppose it. There was no other choice, no middle ground.

Defining the issue in this black-or-white way invites political divisions that need not exist. It sets up a debate between two hard-core, absolutist positions. Advocates supposedly favor a full-fledged health department. Opponents supposedly want none of it. Supporters say opponents don’t care about public health. Opponents say the advocates favor big-government bureaucracy.

Neither characterization is true. Both sides support improved public health. Both want that improvement delivered in a cost-effective, efficient manner.

To reach these goals, public discussion might better focus on what the county’s specific public health needs are and how best to fulfill them. Based on the experience of the past year, the county might benefit from:

— A board of medical and public health experts meeting monthly to advise county leaders on existing or anticipated public health issues. Such a board, modeled on those of the Lancaster Chamber, United Way of Lancaster County or dozens of local government boards, would bring together outstanding professionals in their fields serving as volunteers to guide public health policy.

— A centralized public health data bank gathering statistical health information from local, state and federal sources for use in prioritizing and targeting the most critical public health needs.

— A central supply office stockpiling materials needed countywide for existing and future health emergencies.

— A planner charting how various existing health organizations can respond to existing health problems, like radon or lead poisoning, as well as to emergencies like the pandemic.

All these functions could be performed within the existing structure of county government. Our hospitals, clinics and colleges have eminently qualified public health experts, and the commissioners have the authority to appoint an expert advisory board. The county’s Information Services department has the resources to collect and organize health data. The existing Emergency Management office is well positioned to stockpile materials and plan emergency responses.

A middle course along these lines — refined by public health experts and elected officials — would provide the improvements in public health that supporters of a department want. But it would do so in a way that is strategic and targeted, avoiding a costly, state-regulated health department bureaucracy.

Almost as important, such a compromise would avoid the harsh, judgmental rhetoric and nastiness that too often characterize politicized public debate, especially on the national level.

Lancaster County can rise above partisan division. Conservatives and progressives can work together for the common good. We have in the past. We can again.

Ernest J. Schreiber is a retired executive editor of the Intelligencer Journal/Lancaster New Era/Sunday News, predecessor of LNP | LancasterOnline.