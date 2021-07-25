The explosion ripped through the sultry late June night. Three more followed in rapid succession. In the milliseconds between the explosions, dogs began to bark, babies began to cry, and lights flickered on in row homes.

It is summer in Lancaster, a place once dubbed “America’s refugee capital,” where humans seek asylum from war-torn countries. My heart aches for them. My heart aches for the veterans of war and the survivors of domestic violence all triggered by the detonations, night after night — often into the early hours of the morning — during the stretch from before Memorial Day until after Labor Day.

My poor rescue dog, who suffered unfathomable abuse before I adopted her, trembles in her “thunder shirt” as I arise to dose her with Xanax again.

I think of the city residents who have to go to work in the morning, of the kids who have to attend summer school, of those who keep their windows open because their homes lack air conditioning.

I dread the sleep deprivation that summer in the city brings. As a health care provider, I know the health hazards of sleep deprivation: hypertension, heart disease, obesity, diabetes, cancer, depression and an increase in motor vehicle accidents.

Six years ago, I moved to this lovely city after residing elsewhere in the county for the previous 18 years. I planned to live out my golden years here. I love Lancaster. I love its walkability, its diversity, the quaint shops and phenomenal restaurants. I love the culture here, and most of all, I love the people.

I have lived in many states in my lifetime. I have lived in large cities, small towns, villages and way out in the country. I love living in Lancaster city most of all, except for the noise.

Commercial-grade fireworks were legalized for sale to consumers in 2017, creating a downward spiral in the quality of life in the city.

There are rules against firework use within 150 feet of occupied structures. And a Lancaster city ordinance prohibits the use of fireworks on city property, including streets, parks and sidewalks. These rules are disregarded and rarely enforced. Some residents call law enforcement, but are informed that is almost impossible to catch the culprits. As LNP | LancasterOnline reported, the city said ahead of the Fourth of July holiday that it had a no-tolerance policy for illegal use of fireworks and that police would be stepping up patrols, but that “crackdown” resulted in just a single citation being issued by city police over the holiday weekend.

Last year, carelessly discharged fireworks caused more than $100,000 in damage in Lancaster city after a fire broke out just before midnight on the Fourth of July. Five neighboring properties experienced exterior damage and two city firefighters were treated on the scene for heat exhaustion.

I have witnessed sparks flying into my yard and into the yards of my neighbors from fireworks set off behind our houses.

What will it take to outlaw these commercial-grade firework sales to individuals? Clearly, destruction of property is not enough. Must we wait until someone is seriously injured or dies as a result of fireworks?

Like others, I have complained on neighborhood social media sites. People who complain are often ridiculed and told to suck it up; we are told that this is what living in a city is like. I, for one, have lived in much larger cities than Lancaster, and I have never witnessed this scale of noise pollution night after night. When I visit my daughter in Brooklyn, New York, during the summer, it is quieter than in Lancaster.

State Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Lycoming County, who authored the 2017 Pennsylvania fireworks law, recently told people unhappy about it to “get over it.” But after the resulting outcry, he has changed his tune.

Last week, in a legislative memo seeking support from his colleagues, he proposed changes to the legislation that would offer “guidance to local governments on reasonable controls for the use of fireworks,” implement “constraints on the times of day that fireworks can be discharged,” and increase “the criminal penalties for selling or using consumer fireworks in violation” of state law.

We need to find a solution to this problem before many valued residents leave the city because of the poor quality of life caused by the noise pollution and its devastating effects. We should not be held hostage by the few who live here who have a total disregard for others.

Pamela Lilith Craddock is a certified nurse midwife and holistic health care provider.