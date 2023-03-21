In his outrage over the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, framed the issue for his Senate colleagues and his constituents: “Do we do the bidding of a massive industry that is in bed with big government, or do we do the bidding of the people who elected us to the Senate and to the Congress in the first place?”

Vance asks a valid question. Unfortunately, politicians have frequently done the bidding of special interests and big business, at the expense of the people they serve.

Money drives messaging, and that messaging frequently employs loaded terms and language as repetitive sound bites. Politicians adopt that messaging to persuade voters that they are acting in voters’ best interests — when critical analysis would reveal the opposite to be true.

The debate over government regulation of industry is frequently framed in partisan terms, depending on whose side you are on. Do you favor job creators (good guys) or “unelected bureaucrats” (bad guys) from Washington, D.C., Harrisburg or “the swamp”?

In a Feb. 28 column published in LNP | LancasterOnline (“Pro-growth policies can ease budget challenges”), state Sen. Scott Martin complained about government red tape, stating that he wants to give power to impose regulations to local elected officials over “unelected bureaucrats” accountable only to the governor.

In attacking former Gov. Tom Wolf’s support of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, Martin is clear about whose side he’s on — that of so-called “job creators.”

Choosing sides between “job creators” and “unelected bureaucrats” appeals to partisan identity and bias, but such appeals fail to properly address the substantive merits of the regulation of economic activity. The oil and gas industry has been notorious in concealing the impact of carbon emissions on climate change; however, the industry is quick to tout the jobs it creates.

On March 7, a Spotlight PA newsletter summarized an article published by The Guardian: “The biggest natural gas leak in Pennsylvania history — and one of the largest ever detected in the U.S. — happened in Cambria County last fall.”

The leak “was estimated to be ‘equivalent to planet-warming emissions from burning more than 1,080 rail cars of coal or from running 360,000 cars for a year.’ Some residents reported headaches, lightheadedness, sore throat, nasal burning, nausea, and other symptoms as the company struggled for weeks to stop the leak.”

Two former heads of Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection warned that a decade of underfunding of regulatory enforcement is likely to result in spotty enforcement of oil and gas regulations and nearly guarantees more incidents like the one in Cambria County.

Norfolk Southern and the rail industry

Norfolk Southern Railway and other rail companies have spent millions of dollars in the courts and on lobbying. Norfolk Southern has spent $69 million over the past two decades lobbying Congress — and that was actually the least amount spent by the four major railroads, which spent a combined total of more than $600 million over that period.

“Norfolk Southern and other railroads successfully lobbied Republicans in Congress to pass a measure delaying the implementation of a 2015 Obama administration rule that would have required more trains to be equipped with electronically controlled pneumatic (ECP) brakes,” the website The Hill reported Feb. 23.

According to The Washington Post, Christopher Hand (no relation), director of research at the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen, “said that three years ago, Norfolk Southern cut five positions in the East Palestine area that oversaw maintenance of equipment detectors that issue alerts if something is wrong in the track, including hot boxes that measure wheel bearing temperatures. The (National Transportation Safety Board) identified an overheated wheel bearing as a potential factor in the derailment.”

As pointed out by Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Norfolk Southern has been very profitable. Norfolk Southern had $3 billion in profit in 2022, $362 million greater than in 2021. It spent $3.4 billion on stock buybacks last year, nearly twice the amount it invested in railway and operations. Norfolk Southern has eliminated 38% of its workforce in the past decade.

Local, state or federal regulation?

Local jurisdictions may lack the resources, expertise or political will to properly address regulations that protect public health.

When death rates peaked during the COVID-19 pandemic, there was resistance in Lancaster County to the creation of a county health department.

One elected county official questioned the reliability of the data that showed poorer outcomes in Lancaster County and other counties without health departments. Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said the state’s law for the establishment of county health departments was “antiquated.”

“The way the state has it set up is it is an unelected and unaccountable bureaucracy and one that could be duplicative,” D’Agostino said in a March 10, 2021, LNP | LancasterOnline article.

Local jurisdictions and their elected officials may have little interest in regulating businesses that generate local revenue but create negative impacts for a limited number of citizens.

In my native home state of Iowa, concentrated animal feeding operations have proliferated. Local wells and drinking water have been significantly affected by greater concentrations of nitrates and bacteria. The runoff from tributaries of the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers has caused huge dead zones in the Gulf of Mexico and impacted the fishing industry.

Despite such concerns, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a moratorium on regulations Jan 11. The stated purposes of the moratorium are to prevent increased costs for employers, protect private sector investments and keep job growth from slowing.

It is already clear that Pennsylvania will miss a 2025 deadline for Chesapeake Bay pollution standards, resulting in stricter Environmental Protection Agency oversight of state polluters. Assigning responsibility to local or state elected officials — who may defer to businesses within their jurisdiction — is a prescription to determine winners and losers by those whose money and influence can prevail at the local or state level, not by the merits of policy that will affect all the stakeholders.

Striking a balance

It must be acknowledged that too much regulation can harm an economy.

There must be serious debate about the appropriate level of regulation at the local, state and federal levels. This debate must focus on the nature of the economic activity, the consequences of that activity and what reasonable measures, if any, are necessary to mitigate the potential harm to the public.

Over the past 40 years, Republican politicians have made it clear that they support business interests (“job creators”). They assert that government and its “unelected bureaucrats” cannot be trusted to make the lives of its citizens better. This default position excuses thoughtful discussion of the legitimate needs for regulation of industries that create real harm.

It is time that politicians do the bidding of the people who elected them, not big business or the special interests that fund their campaigns.

It is also time that politicians speak substantively to the issues, rather than employ misleading and loaded terms and language to appeal to the bias and emotions of their constituents.

Gregory Hand, a Manheim Township resident, is a retired U.S. Army civilian attorney (1989 to 2017). He served as an Army judge advocate in Germany and as a local prosecutor in Dubuque, Iowa, from 1980 to 1989.