For hundreds of years, Black people have resisted in our own ways. Songs with messages of escape filled Southern fields; songs with messages of hope filled our churches and civil rights marches. African and Caribbean dances found their way to the United States, taking over dance halls and city sidewalks.

Everywhere you turned, even amid Jim Crow, Black people seemed to be expressing ourselves in lively and exuberant ways. This explosion of joy has become central to our survival in a world that thrives on our oppression. I see joy as an act of resistance, and I actively seek out Black joy in my entertainment selections, as well as in my everyday life.

I love seeing Black joy represented in books, which I wrote about last week for a collection of book recommendations that appeared in the Sunday LNP Perspective section. But I would do you all a great disservice if I didn’t take some time to talk about the HBO series “Insecure.”

Created by the brilliant actor, writer, director and producer Issa Rae, “Insecure” is a comedy-drama series for mature audiences. The series followed two Black women, Issa and Molly, as they navigated the challenges of living, working and dating in Los Angeles.

In the first of five seasons, Issa worked at a predominantly white nonprofit called We Got Y’all in the South L.A. neighborhood of Leimert Park. When she wasn’t giving imaginary responses to her white co-workers’ racist questions during a beach field trip, she was working hard to set up tutoring programs in the neighborhood schools and encouraging the kids to pursue their dreams. When she wasn’t working at We Got Y’all, she was with her very handsome boyfriend Lawrence, trying to figure out if their relationship was going to advance to marriage. Meanwhile, attorney Molly Carter was working to rise to the top of her predominantly white law firm and prove herself as the respectable Black girl, while attempting to find a man worthy of her brains and her time. Molly and Issa found themselves examining their community, their relationships and themselves through the lens of self-love, reflection — and lots and lots of growth.

Seasons two through five peeled back the layers of Black joy and female relationships. Molly and Issa were joined by their two friends Kelli and Tiffany, and we got to witness each of them go on her journey, with no shortage of laughter along the way. The group showcased something that I didn’t have until I was in my late 20s: Black friends who don’t think less of you because of how you grew up.

Something that “Insecure" did very well was let us all in on inside jokes about Black culture. As someone who didn’t grow up with any Black friends and still doesn’t know how to play the card game spades, I can, however, pinpoint the moment a white person asked me if I needed to wear sunscreen.

I know what it’s like to be surrounded by high-achieving yet mediocre white men in the workplace, while also having dreams of a career that deeply invests in my Black community. Watching “Insecure” made me feel less clueless about what it means to “be Black.” It was the definitive proof I needed to cement the fact in my head that Blackness shows up in different ways, and there’s no right or wrong way to “be Black.” This is something that my friends have been telling me for years.

Seeing Black women on screen go through their lives with the realistic struggles of capitalism, anxiety, whiteness, relationships and be average late 20-somethings was exactly the type of story I was seeking. Not only could I see myself in Issa and Molly, I could feel myself becoming more and more secure in who I am as a Black woman moving through the world.

Around the point in the series where Issa decides to move from her second nonprofit job to doing something that brings her joy and happiness, I was going through a similar dilemma. I felt motivated by her decision-making, even though it was wonderfully scripted every week.

I rejoiced and cried with Issa through her ups and downs, just as my friends have rejoiced and cried with me.

I think a lot about what my Black women friends and I have talked about and experienced, and no matter what, we always circle back to joy. Whether that’s having brunch, going ice skating or traveling, we keep levity at the center in order to embrace our full humanity.

So often the media depict Black women as less than and undeserving. The reality is that Black women tend to be highly educated, despite being severely underpaid. The National Center for Education Statistics reported in 2016 that Black women were one of the most educated groups in America, as defined by gender and race.

We exist in a society that wants us to be sad, oppressed and continually at the bottom. But time after time, day after day, we find ways to be vibrant and showcase our joy — and bring our community along with us.

Starleisha Gingrich is a Lancaster-based storyteller, creative and theater professional. She is also a social justice educator through YWCA Lancaster’s Center for Racial and Gender Equity. She founded Disrupt Theatre Company in 2020.