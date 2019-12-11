Most places in the United States are not represented in National Statuary Hall in the Capitol Building in Washington. Some places are represented by one statue. But Lancaster County is associated with both of Pennsylvania’s statues — an unusual distinction.

Pennsylvania presented a statue of Robert Fulton, born in 1765 in Little Britain (now Fulton) Township, to the National Statuary Hall Collection in 1889. Among his several accomplishments, Fulton designed America’s first successful steamboat.

The Fulton statue stands in the hall itself — one of 35 of the 100 statues contributed by the 50 states that remain in the original hall. It was fashioned in marble by Philadelphia-based sculptor Howard Roberts.

Rather than sculpt a heroic pose similar to many other statues in the Capitol collection, Roberts depicted Fulton as a working man, seated, studying a model boat in his right hand. Tools are scattered around his chair.

Pennsylvania also presented a more typical statue of John Peter Gabriel Muhlenberg to the collection in 1889. Muhlenberg never lived in Lancaster, but several of his illustrious relatives did, including Frederick Muhlenberg, first speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

J.P.G. Muhlenberg, born in Trappe, Montgomery County, in 1746, was a Lutheran minister, a brigadier general in the Continental Army during the Revolution, and a representative in both the U.S. House and Senate. The Muhlenberg statue stands in the Capitol’s Crypt, beneath the Rotunda.

The Muhlenberg statue’s direct association with Lancaster is that 19th century sculptor Blanche Nevin created it. In her brief biography of Nevin, Phyllis Brubaker refers to this statue as the artist’s “most noted sculpture.”

Well-known Nevin sculptures in Lancaster are the bronze lion in Reservoir Park and the horse-watering fountain, adorned with a beflowered marble cross, which stands in the space where West Orange Street meets Columbia Avenue before it becomes West King Street.

The Scribbler viewed the Capitol sculptures recently on a “cruise” with the Lancaster Pirates, a jolly band of aging roustabouts who periodically tour interesting places. The Muhlenberg and Fulton statues are not the most remarkable of the 100, but they represent Lancaster and Pennsylvania well.

Another defection

Bill Noble, a writer who now lives in Island Heights, New Jersey, recently came across the Aug. 28, 2018, Scribbler column about Tom Patchett and Jay Tarses leaving jobs in the advertising department at Armstrong Cork Co. to try their hands as TV comedy writers.

Patchett and Tarses became two of the most successful writers in the business, surprising the tut-tutters who thought they were making a big mistake by leaving steady work behind.

“Me, too,” writes Noble, whose time as an Armstrong lawyer in the 1960s coincided briefly with Patchett’s and Tarses’ work there. “I do recall the general corporate-wide reaction to giving up their sold, rock-ribbed jobs for a highly uncertain comedy career,” he says: “ ‘Are you crazy?’ ”

Many said the same about Noble, he recalls, but in the half century since he left Armstrong he has published 20 books, and hundreds of shorter works of fiction and nonfiction. He has taught writing at several colleges.

Noble says he left Armstrong’s law department behind “and never looked back, giving up my sure-fire law successes without regret.”

