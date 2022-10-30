The U.S. senatorial campaigns of Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman have been focused on domestic issues, such as crime and the economy. While this is understandable considering the many challenges Pennsylvanians face in both of these areas, the candidates have been generally silent on foreign policy.

In fact, during Tuesday’s debate, only one question was asked related to this topic. This is not healthy in our democracy.

According to the U.S. Constitution (Articles I and II), the U.S. Senate plays a key role in checking the power of the president. Senators evaluate and approve the president’s nominations for key diplomatic posts, such as ambassadors; they ratify or veto treaties with other countries; and Congress determines how much a president spends on foreign assistance and defense, as well as retains the power to declare war.

During my 11 years with the U.S. State Department, I often bristled at having to go to Capitol Hill to brief congressional staff and members of Congress. With hindsight, however, I realize that congressional oversight is necessary. Left unchecked, the executive branch may engage in actions overseas the people do not support. Subsequently, Pennsylvanians need senators in Washington, D.C., who are well-informed (and ideally experienced) in foreign policy.

To help inform voters, I evaluate both senatorial candidates’ positions on the war in Ukraine and U.S relations with China. The amount of information used to make these assessments is admittedly limited since neither campaign has given these issues much attention. While Oz did slightly better in appreciating the geopolitical ramifications of the war in Ukraine, either candidate will have a steep learning curve once voters decide who to send to Washington.

The war in Ukraine

Since February, the U.S. has provided Ukraine with more than $17 billion in military aid. U.S. support, along with assistance from NATO allies, is making a difference. Russia has lost some of the Ukrainian territory it initially took, and its military is facing mounting pressure over alleged war crimes.

Yet while the tide is changing, the war is far from over. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not showing signs of reversing course, which leaves the U.S. with difficult decisions to make. In light of a sluggish economy, how much more aid can the U.S. afford to provide, while still maintaining its own defense readiness and not raise taxes? What is our long-term vision for Ukraine’s security? Should the international community and Ukraine negotiate with Putin while still pushing for war crimes trials?

Unfortunately, neither candidate provides answers to these and other pressing questions related to the war. On Fetterman’s campaign website, he labels Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “an attack on democracy itself,” but he also condemns “forever wars” and “lining the pockets of defense contractors.” A few sentences later, the candidate cites maintaining U.S. defense readiness as a priority. These statements are not easily reconciled.

Absent sending American troops to Ukraine — which neither party supports — our best strategy is to continue to provide the weapons Ukraine needs. To do this, defense contractors may need to ramp up production in order to ensure a steady flow of supplies to Ukraine while also maintaining U.S. stockpiles. If elected, would Fetterman vote to maintain existing levels of military aid to Ukraine, even if this requires a long-term commitment to this Eastern European nation and increased U.S. defense spending?

Although also short on details, Oz has been more direct in his support of arming Ukraine. Moreover, during an appearance in York, the Republican candidate correctly recognized that Ukraine is being watched closely by China as it considers whether to invade Taiwan.

U.S. relations with China

There is agreement between the candidates that China poses a threat to U.S. national security. In addition to fears over growing China/Russia cooperation, the U.S. and China disagree on issues of trade, governance in Hong Kong, and the status of Taiwan.

The deterioration in relations is compounded by the fact that U.S. consumers rely upon China. In 2020, the United States imported more than $434 billion worth of goods from our competitor, while China purchased only $124.5 billion from the U.S.

To reduce reliance on China, both candidates want to produce more in the United States. This, however, will not be easy. In China, labor is cheaper and ample, and corporations find a more relaxed regulatory environment, making it less expensive to produce goods overseas, which means lower prices for consumers. Subsequently, how would both candidates propose producing more in the U.S. (at the same price) when the global economy incentivizes corporations to go to China or other countries such as Mexico or Vietnam?

Fetterman wants to create more jobs, but he also aims to “reverse bad trade deals” and raise corporate taxes. These are questionable methods for lowering the costs of goods and building sustainable domestic capacity.

While Fetterman needs to explain how to overcome these challenges, Oz also must be more forthcoming. It is difficult to assess Oz’s approach when very little information is provided to voters, other than the U.S. needs to “get tough on China.”

Global challenges

The list of global challenges facing the United States is not limited to the war in Ukraine and competition with China. North Korea test-fired a banned intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this year that could reach the continental United States; Iran may soon be able to produce a nuclear weapon, which presents security threats for U.S. allies Israel and Saudi Arabia; and poverty and crime throughout Latin America have sent record numbers of migrants to the U.S. border.

Considering their constitutional responsibilities, along with the reality that what happens in other countries directly impacts our own national security and wallets, it is regrettable that foreign policy has been largely ignored during this campaign. The media and voters should demand more clarity from both candidates before Nov. 8.

Craig Lang, Ph.D., is a visiting assistant professor of political science at Elizabethtown College and former foreign affairs officer with the U.S. State Department. He wishes to thank Elizabethtown student Ryan Strzelecki for his research assistance with this article.