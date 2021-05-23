What can I say about Israel and Palestine? What new insights can I offer? I feel I can only offer my pain and my prayer.

These things cause me pain: People are dying. Children and civilians are dying. Two entities show no interest in doing anything but replaying the same scene over and over, with little difference in the outcome. Israel, a place that I love, desecrated Muslim holy ground, and of all times, during the sacred Muslim month of Ramadan.

And I feel more pain. It hurts that so few people are willing to ask how a land that is theoretically locked in by Israel, Egypt and the Israeli-patrolled Mediterranean somehow has thousands of rockets to shoot at Israel, and why they are stored and fired from places where children and noncombatants live, inviting an Israeli response.

I feel pain when people who can’t speak to the difference between the Palestinian Authority, Hamas and Hezbollah defend Palestine. (Hint: They even have different flags.) Or when they don’t question why Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority, is now in the 16th year of a four-year term (this is not a typo) — and just canceled Palestinian elections yet again.

And yes, I feel pain that Israel can’t find its way out of its own political morass, and that isn’t helping either. I’m in pain wondering why there are solidarity marches for Israel and others for Palestine, but so few rallies for peace.

I feel the deepest cut when people I respect allow themselves to be reduced to learning current events from Facebook memes or in the echo chambers of their preferred news sources or even from pop-culture figures with biases but no credentials rather than thinking and researching critically for themselves.

After some 11 days of deadly fighting, Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire Thursday. I pray that it will endure.

I remember when I first learned about Occam’s Razor, which guides us to consider the simplest possible answer. It doesn’t work in this case. It hurts when people refuse to see complexity, to see that this isn’t just about Israel and Palestine. It’s also about Iran, Syria, Saudi Arabia and even the United States, among many layers to the situation.

I try to believe people when they tell me they’re not antisemitic just anti-Israeli policy, and then I see threats against Jewish lives and institutions in Europe perpetrated by people flying the flag of the Palestinian Authority. That hurts, too.

Even as I participate in this journalistic exercise, I’m mindful of the slogan that says “if it bleeds, it leads.” It hurts deeply to see pictures of destruction — of flames, of people wailing over pain and loss in Gaza city and Ashkelon — and so few photos illustrating heartfelt and beautiful symbols of peace and shared existence. We’ll see hatred on the streets of Lod and Acre between Arab and Jewish citizens of Israel, but nothing of hope. I have a special affinity for the city of Haifa. While not perfect, it is a place where heads of school who are Jewish, Muslim and Christian can issue a joint statement about this crisis, where the Arabs and Jews on the medical staff of the Rambam Health Care Campus can speak sincerely about unity and family, and not only on the pain of what divides.

What is left for me here but prayer? I pray for new leadership, not the entrenched leadership that can see only one path, the path of mutually assured destruction. I pray for people of vision who can see other ways forward, people with enough charisma to overcome decades of hatred and violence, people committed to peace.

I pray for the children, convinced as I am that good people want for all children what an old Israeli folk song describes: “Next year we will sit on the porch, and count all the migrating birds. Children on vacation will play catch between the house and the fields.” I pray for this to come now, not “next year,” as the song suggests, or even tomorrow, as you’ll find in another Israeli folk song, but now.

I pray to God for strength and courage, but not to make peace. In the words of Rabbis Harold Kushner and Jack Reimer, “We cannot merely pray to You, O God, to end war; For we know that You have made the world in a way that (people) must find (their) own path to peace within (themselves) and with (their) neighbors.”

Salaam. Shalom. Peace.

Israeli poet, Yehuda Amichai wrote, “Let it come like wildflowers, suddenly, because the field must have it: wildpeace.”

Jack Paskoff is rabbi at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim in Lancaster. He also is a correspondent for LNP. Email: jpaskoff@shaarai.org.