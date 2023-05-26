A government default on our nation’s debt would be disastrous for our economy and for all Pennsylvanians. Despite the growing partisan divide in Washington, D.C., we need our federal lawmakers to come together in the spirit of bipartisanship to ensure we do not throw ourselves off a fiscal cliff and jeopardize the efforts we have made as a state to create jobs, strengthen Pennsylvania businesses and foster a strong economic climate.

Failure by Congress and President Joe Biden to negotiate such an agreement would have far-reaching implications for Pennsylvania’s entire economy. There is quite simply too much at stake for lawmakers to continue working against each other instead of toward a common good.

That is why we need our state’s congressional delegation — and all of Congress for that matter — to distance themselves from the political games and partisan brinksmanship that could cost America a commonsense deal on raising the nation’s debt ceiling.

A government default would have devastating consequences both for our nation’s credit rating and economic outlook, causing every Pennsylvanian to feel the effect.

It would have an especially detrimental impact on homeowners, small businesses and older adults throughout the commonwealth and across the country.

According to economists, a default would effectively halt the government’s ability to finance Medicare and Social Security, jeopardizing the health and well-being — physical, mental and financial — of some of our most vulnerable community members.

There are only days left until Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has indicated that her department will run out of money to fund the government. If Congress does not reach a bipartisan agreement on the debt ceiling soon, it will trigger a catastrophic government default that will result in a domino effect of fiscal consequences that will be felt in all aspects of our society.

Pennsylvania’s elected officials in Washington, D.C., must remain vigilant and focused on ensuring this cataclysm does not come to pass by working to support a bipartisan debt ceiling agreement.

There has been no shortage of partisanship in Washington, with Democrats and Republicans often blaming the other side for economic failures or shortcomings and other policy missteps.

However, now is not the time for our elected officials to point the finger or play the blame game. That does nothing to actually solve our nation’s problems; in fact, this kind of approach will only make those problems worse.

Congress and President Biden must come to an agreement that responsibly raises the federal debt ceiling while addressing our nation’s fiscal problems, particularly when it comes to runaway government spending. This is a critical opportunity for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to help secure the economic future of our nation — and it cannot be squandered by lawmakers playing politics as usual.

Reaching an agreement over the debt ceiling must remain the top priority in Washington over the next several critical days, but the only path forward must be through a bipartisan agreement.

Pennsylvanians are watching and counting on their elected officials to come to the table with thoughtful, responsible solutions and negotiate in good faith to do just that.

Here’s hoping our members of Congress can come through for them and help deliver a win for the American people on this critical issue.

Mike Brubaker served in the Pennsylvania Senate representing the 36th District from 2007 until his retirement in 2014.