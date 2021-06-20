At some formative point during a child’s youth, the father sits down with the child, connecting eye to eye, and says something profound that transforms the course of the child’s life in positive ways that the father did not know would happen.

The child goes on, with clarity of purpose and always remembering this moment, and the direction of their life is set with a clarion call that returns the child to the family’s altruistic core values, which ensure their outcomes are always commensurate with their intentions. This votive, made between child and father, ensures prosperity, comfort and purpose — and leads to a life without deep pain or regret!

Admittedly, this does not resemble the parenting experience. This is even more true for one of the fastest growing parental demographics, mixed-race parents.

At times, I recall there was an idealistic version of younger me that believed there would be these kinds of individual moments amid the sea of otherwise mundane acts of daily survival.

With a 4-year-old and 7-year-old, I’m not sure about the level of seasoning my experience has yet earned. (Surely it differs for those with great-grandkids, compared to those in the early, sleepless nights of raising a newborn.)

What I think I have enough authority to now state is that people need to be less hard on one another.

As a biracial child in a multiracial marriage, with brothers in multiracial and multicultural marriages — parenting white-presenting daughters in a world incapable of seeing multitudes — I certainly have similar but different fears than my white father and Black mother encountered.

They were pioneers, married barely a decade after the Supreme Court case Loving v. Virginia, which in 1967 invalidated the 16 states that still had remaining anti-miscegenation laws. (Miscegenation is a term first invented in 1870, defined by Webster as “marriage, cohabitation, or sexual intercourse between a white person and a member of another race.” But the laws also often banned interstate travel in a personal vehicle by multiple individuals of different races.)

Avoiding rushing over this, let us consider it more deeply for a moment. In the United States of America, we talk a lot about slavery and how evil it was as “an institution,” whatever that even means. But we do not really talk about the ways in which American racism — white supremacy — and unfettered fear led to such invidious institutional policies impacting the daily lives of nonwhite people.

— Nine of the 50 states (18%) never passed an anti-miscegenation law.

— Eleven states (22%) repealed their anti-miscegenation laws between 1780 and 1887. This period effectively covers the beginning of the United States formally as a nation until two decades following 1865’s General Order No. 3 — recognized as Juneteenth and considered the final freedom from formal slavery in the United States.

— Fourteen states (28%) repealed their anti-miscegenation laws between 1947 and 1967. In 1948, the California Supreme Court found in Perez v. Sharp that the state’s anti-miscegenation laws violated the 14th Amendment, which set off a wave overturning these laws in the western U.S.

— And 16 states (32%) did not repeal their anti-miscegenation laws before the U.S. Supreme Court forced their laws invalidated on the grounds of the 14th Amendment.

History and Father’s Day

Two points need to be made about this history, before I get back into what this historical lesson has to do with the celebration called Father’s Day.

First, if we look at the historical record and think about how many states chose to repeal their anti-miscegenation laws, it seems favorable (68% never had or repealed their own laws, 32% were invalidated by Loving v. Virginia).

But when we look at the historical record, we remember that by 1887 there were only 38 states. That means that almost all of those states that repealed their laws in the 1947-1967 time period had joined the United States with such hateful laws already on their books and seemingly no concern about them on the part of the United States during the negotiations for admission.

So the nation was OK with them as a whole.

The second point to be made is this, and it is not small: Loving v. Virginia is a decision based on the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause, which was ratified in 1868.

That means there is a tacit agreement that the United States of America — in its founding and at its core — is a nation that did not believe all people were created equal or that they should all be allowed to marry and have and raise children together.

Lest we think this ancient history, a Gallup poll in 1958 found 4% of Americans approved of Black-white marriage. This number improved to 87% in the 2013 poll and, while that is objective improvement, it still means that 13% of Americans did not approve of my parents’ marriage, the marriages of my brothers and I, or, consequently, the very existence of my brothers and I, my children and my nieces and nephews.

So, it is an open question whether a nonwhite father gets to say to their child at some formative point during their youth something profound that transforms the course of their life in positive ways in a world that refuses to consistently see other people as valid.

What is less negotiable is that, at some point, the parents of nonwhite children have to sit down with them and say some approximation of, “Beware, this nation was not founded for you but upon the backs of people who look like you and there are still many who would rather it be that way — many of whom hold political office or other government roles and are unashamed in their policies and laws that roll back your rights of protection for your vote, for your life, for your liberty and for your pursuit of happiness.”

For parents like me — a mixed-race father with mixed-race children — there are even more special conversations we get to have: “Some will see you as too white to be Black, too Black to be white, too mixed to be either or too neither to be both. You may experience times, like I did, where romantic partners from different races break up with you because their parents won’t approve of them being with someone of mixed heritage. You may experience times, like I and others like me, when you tell your friends that their bigoted comments and ‘humor’ are unappreciated and they respond, ‘Why do you care? You’re not really Black.’ (Or, ‘You’re not really white.’)”

To other parents, and those judging us: There’s no instruction manual out here. And if there were, I would be afraid that is is more dated than useful as we navigate a world that hopefully finds clearer and more universally moral clarion calls to convey to the next generation. They will be diverse in more ways than we could ever imagine. May our guidance free them from the shackles we inherited — more than it binds them to the pasts we have not shaken.

Kevin M. Ressler is the president and CEO of United Way of Lancaster County.