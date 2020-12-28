When we look at disasters and disaster management, we know catastrophes are often the result of many little actions, or a string of events that in and of themselves would have been of little importance had they not continued and accumulated. Had we stopped the forward trajectory at any step along the path, catastrophe might not have occurred.

The year 2020 was a disaster around the world because, for the most part, we allowed certain actions to continue.

We approach 2021 in worse shape rather than better shape, with daily COVID-19 numbers the highest since this virus arrived in the United States.

How did we get here? It was because of our nation’s response to COVID-19 — the response of individuals, communities, states and the federal government. Many decisions — mostly small decisions — were the ingredients for the meal we are eating today.

We need to learn from past months to have a different outcome this winter.

When I analyze the data, with the spikes in COVID-19 cases and hospitals filling up — and 1 million new U.S. cases in just the first five days of December, when it took us 100 days to reach our first 1 million cases — what do we do? We need to make the hard, right decisions. We need to find the right thing to do.

One of the biggest challenges that we have, and why this virus continues to spread, is because we keep making exceptions. Did you ever notice how everyone likes rules or plans until they have an adverse effect on them?

I could not celebrate graduation with my students, but I could go to the lumber store with several hundred of my closest friends. I could not go to the local notary public, but I could go to the lone notary who scored an exception and stand in line with hundreds of people, because it was the only notary open.

If we keep making exceptions, we will prolong the road we are traveling. We are Dorothy; we followed the yellow brick road and arrived at the Emerald City to find that the journey continues, despite all the hardships we have faced to date.

Why do we have rules for social distancing, mask-wearing, staying home if you have symptoms, closing nonessential businesses and working from home — yet continue to make exceptions? One person wearing a mask might not infect the whole world, but one person not wearing a mask is the first step in that walk that I have been discussing, which emboldens the next person.

Exceptions lead to catastrophes, which lead to death and injuries. As communities, we need to stand strong with our convictions, because a policy that is not enforced is the beginning of the path to disaster.

If you have never had to make notification to the next of kin, or never had to meet the family of one of your firefighters at the hospital, you may not understand how important it is to not make exceptions.

A mask, social distancing and proper hygiene should not be viewed as interference with anyone’s rights.

Never let yourself be the victim of the worst phrases from disasters, “I didn’t think it would happen to me,” or “I didn’t think it would happen here!”

Everyone has their own personal rights and everyone has their own beliefs; the founding principles of our nation. However, we are all one society, and I should not be allowed to bring harm to others through my actions. I am not a scientist, and I am not an epidemiologist, but I can read the numbers.

Some may be saying the numbers are skewed or corrupt. But we are not talking about a few; we are talking about millions of people.

To my point, think about terrorism: If all of us are not paying attention and reporting what we see, then all of us are in a position to pay the consequences.

Remember the after-action report from 9/11, and all the “little things” that individually did not seem consequential? This is the same with COVID-19. I am not the COVID-19 police; I am just a normal person doing normal things for the whole of society. I wear a mask, do as much as I can virtually, refrain from large gatherings, did not have a big Thanksgiving, did not have a big Christmas and hope that if we are all in this together, we can get to 2021 in better shape and turn this ship around.

In the words of John Lennon:

Imagine no possessions

I wonder if you can

No need for greed or hunger

A brotherhood of man

Imagine all the people sharing all the world,

You may say I’m a dreamer

But I’m not the only one

I hope someday you’ll join us

And the world will be as one

Or, as written by Bernie Taupin and sung by Elton John:

Oh, I’ve finally decided my future lies

Beyond the yellow brick road. …

Let’s hope the Yellow Brick Road of 2020 takes us to a better place in 2021.

I hope you all continue to be safe and healthy and that the vaccine is plentiful and works as projected.

Duane Hagelgans is an associate professor at Millersville University, teaching within the Center for Disaster Research and Education. He retired as a chief officer with the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire in 2011. He also serves as the emergency management coordinator for Manor Township and Millersville Borough. Email: dhagelgans@millersville.edu