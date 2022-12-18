For many people of faith and goodwill, this is a season of celebration, generosity, reflection and anticipation.

During the season of Advent, a season of spiritual preparation that precedes Christmas, many Christians hear beautiful poetic readings from the Hebrew prophets. The prophets spoke out during times of political strife and upheaval, exile and loss, providing theological vision and hope to the people of Israel. The prophets announced that the reason for their collective suffering was infidelity to God exemplified by practices of injustice that marginalized and denied some people dignity.

But the prophets also announced good and hopeful news that these sins of injustice were about to be forgiven: A new ruler, bringing a new way of ruling and a new moral imagination for the future of God’s people, was about to arrive. This new ruler and way, marked by grace and mercy, would bring justice and peace to the land and the nations. There would be harmony, instead of division; cooperation, instead of competition; fruitfulness, instead of violence; joy, instead of sorrow. May it be so in our time.

We, the undersigned faith leaders, stand in solidarity with public education and educators, public libraries and librarians. We concurred that a public defense is now necessary, because of intentional, local efforts to disrupt, delegitimize and sow distrust in these essential institutions.

Serving the common good

A safe learning community that includes every person equally and respectfully is essential for the protection and promotion of a democratic society. Education for everyone without prejudice is critically important. These public institutions exist for those purposes. We must make sure they continue to serve this vital role, and that they are equitably funded without partisan political bias.

We respect religious education. The primary locations for such education, however, are the home and the religious institution or faith community to which a person might belong. Religiously affiliated, private schools are also viable places of learning. But the public school is not a religiously affiliated system and should not become one. The public school and library are not partisan institutions, but constitute shared public goods that exist to serve the common good in countless ways — most importantly, to educate the public!

It is time to put an end to divisive partisan rancor steeped in mean-spirited rhetoric, induced by highly biased entertainment news commentators and social media bubbles.

Weaponization of Scripture

The ideology of Christian nationalism has created a climate of deep division, reinforced by ideas about moral purity, in which certain marginalized groups are targeted for exclusion, rejection and violence. Those who promote these ideas view the present age as a contest or struggle to restore “biblical” social order in public life. They insist that the privatization of faith must be rejected in favor of a robust insertion of conservative Christian values into American public institutions, including public schools and libraries.

Is the plan, as the late conservative evangelical Christian Jerry Falwell once suggested, to see a day when public schools no longer exist?

We are aware that this national political climate of distrust, disrespect, fear and loss has been fomented to mobilize frustrated people, who have made their grievances known to several school boards in Lancaster County. They have a right to do so. Since 2021, however, some school board meetings have experienced perpetual distraction and disruption that threaten the stability and essential functions of the school community. False accusations threaten reputations and employment. Teachers are quitting, under pressure to adhere to unnecessary restrictions that undermine their professional judgment.

In some board meetings, Scripture has been weaponized to accuse school officials of malpractice and wrongdoing to children. These actions sadly disfigure the Bible and the people who seek to adhere to its teachings of compassion and peacemaking.

With love, we oppose any person of faith who uses Scripture to dehumanize, demonize or induce violence against other people.

‘Made in God’s image’

Most troubling has been increased rhetoric targeting members of the LGBTQ community, especially transgender youth. Targeting them is a dangerous tactic meant to discredit, sow distrust and falsely disparage public schools and libraries as centers of sexual immorality. But it also makes LGBTQ youth vulnerable to bullying and hate speech. Some people have come to believe the baseless claim that pornography is distributed in public schools. Underlying these attacks are deeply held prejudices against the LGBTQ community — prejudices that are tragically reinforced by some faith communities.

We decry any kind of prejudice that denies any neighbor their full humanity and dignity as a person who belongs and has a welcome place in the community. Those whose faith traditions are rooted in the Bible know that, according to the origin story in the Book of Genesis, all people are made in God’s image. We long for a day of peace, when all children are accepted, valued, seen and loved. We believe public schools and libraries that practice such inclusion well are making society safer and better for everyone.

We acknowledge many others in Lancaster County who have also been activated to attend school board meetings to defend the public school community’s essential work. Thank you for your advocacy.

In this holy season, we hope for greater unity and trust in our most essential public institutions. We call for greater civility and understanding that require much more listening and empathy, along with positive regard and deferential respect to the authorized experts in public education. These public servants are highly educated practitioners, whose daily work should not be held in contempt, but honored with gratitude.

We invite the Lancaster County community to practice peace and goodwill toward one another.

This column is co-signed by: Sister Dottie Almoney, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Lancaster; the Rev. Edward Bailey, Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Lancaster; the Rev. Andrea Brown, Grandview Church, Lancaster; Greg Carey, Ph.D., Lancaster Theological Seminary; the Rev. Matthew Carlson, Akron Mennonite Church; the Rev. Faith D’Urbano, St. John’s Episcopal Church, Lancaster; the Rev. Jane Dutton, Grandview Church; the Rev. Robin Fero, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Lancaster; the Rev. Liz Fulmer, Grandview Church; the Rev. Traci Glover, Zion Lutheran Church, Marietta; Patricia Guthmann Haresch, Lancaster Unitarian Universalist Church; the Rev. Angela Hammer, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Penryn; Pastor Mark Harris, Salem United Church of Christ, Columbia; the Rev. Douglas Hill, retired United Methodist pastor; the Rev. Bob Ierien, Redeemer Lutheran Church, Lancaster; the Rev. Gretchen Ierien; the Rev. Amanda Knouse, St. John’s Episcopal Church, Lancaster; the Rev. Kathryn Kuhn, Church of the Apostles United Church of Christ, Lancaster; the Rev. Karen E. Larson, Zion Lutheran Church, Leola; and the Rev. Mark Russell, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Lancaster.

The Rev. Matthew Lenahan, this column’s primary author, is pastor of Zion Lutheran Church in Akron and an organizer with the grassroots organization POWER Interfaith Lancaster.