When I was a boy, I remember asking my aunt for water. She asked, “Hot or cold?”

I had no idea. Up to this point in my life, water was water. I asked for water, I got water, I drank the water, and that’s as far as it went.

I didn’t know I had a choice. I took a stab at it.

“Hot,” I said.

My aunt took a glass from the cupboard; let the tap run just like my mother did; and handed me a beautiful glass of clean, clear water — half full so I wouldn’t spill it. So far, so good. I took a big swallow, anticipating familiar refreshment.

Instead, I choked and thought I was going to be sick.

I don’t remember much after that. I couldn’t say which of my aunts it was, or why she asked, “Hot or cold?”

I wonder sometimes if my aunt apologized. Did she pour out the hot water and give me cold? Or had this been a prank all along? Was she getting a kick out of a well-delivered punch line?

In my head, I can play it out any number of ways. In the end, though, it really doesn’t matter. Because this was the day the world got complicated. In a gulp of hot tap water, the innocence of childhood morphed into a series of choices, each with its own nuance and consequences. Clearly, this new reality was going to take some getting used to.

Each of us lives some version of this story. At some point in our lives, we are faced with unexpected choices and the world becomes complex — fraught with danger and filled with beauty.

I smile when people ask whether Adam and Eve were real or just characters in a story. Of course, they’re just characters in a story, and yes, they’re real. They’re as real as you and I are. We relive their story every day. All of us must leave Eden eventually if we are to become who God created us to be.

We all must learn to let go of the small truths we twist and turn to our liking to get what we want, so that we may be drawn up in a bigger truth — the truth we discover on the other side of innocence.

And that would be tragic, except that the Bible says that God leaves Eden, too. God goes with Adam and Eve as the world gets more and more complicated with new layers of meaning and even our choices evolve.

Now I start every day with a hot cup of coffee and enjoy a cold beer every night with supper. Context is everything. Faith is not certainty or making the right choices. Faith is the ability to live with our mistakes and uncertainties until a larger truth is revealed.

Faith is trust that the process, with all its flaws and ambiguities, will bring us face to face with God. And when we understand that, we realize that the political polarization we experience today stems from a lack of faith, even when the issues are presented in religious language. Especially then.

A waitress once told me that the secret to carrying a cup of water without spilling it is to look up. “Don’t look at the cup,” she said. “Keep your eyes on the destination.”

She’s right. With each disappointment I’ve faced, every time I’ve been surprised and gotten what I didn’t want, a little more of the horizon became visible. I see where I am going.

Leaving Eden led me to lay hold of a truth more constant and abiding. If I hadn’t left Eden, I never would have found the God who loved me enough to go with me.

This summer, our granddaughter stayed with us for a few days. One morning, she padded downstairs and asked me for something to drink.

Naturally, my water story came to mind. I could see myself in her — without the purple princess pajamas, of course — and recognized a healing moment.

I got a cup, let the water run until it was good and cold and handed it to her. Half full so she wouldn’t spill it. It was a touching moment. I could almost hear angels singing in the background.

She took the cup in both hands. Looked in it and handed it back.

“I drink orange juice,” she said.

It took everything I had not to burst out laughing.

I took the cup from her. “Hot or cold?” I asked.

The Rev. Dr. Charles H. Oberkehr is pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland.