Witnesses for the School District of Lancaster are slated to testify this week in a historic lawsuit to force the state Legislature to fix the dysfunctional way we fund public education in Pennsylvania.

(A link to watch the trial may be found at fundourschoolspa.org/trial.)

Lancaster was one of six school districts that filed a lawsuit in 2014 challenging the constitutionality of the state’s school funding system; the school districts were joined by two statewide organizations and several parents. The long-awaited trial began Nov. 12.

Petitioners joined this case because they were fed up with the state’s failure to meet the educational needs of students in low-wealth communities — whether urban, suburban or rural. These students are subjected to buildings that are too hot or too cold, textbooks that are outdated or can’t be taken home, and a lack of technology and advanced course offerings.

Our lawmakers have known about these conditions for years and yet reject attempts to level the playing field by providing substantial new support to our most underfunded school districts.

In 2016, the state Legislature changed the public education funding system by adopting a bipartisan fair funding formula, which was meant to ensure that low-wealth districts that are unable to raise local money sufficiently received a larger allocation based on greater needs. Unfortunately, the Legislature also decided that the formula only would apply to new money allocated to the state’s education budget; hence, only a small portion of state education funding is distributed fairly. Moreover, Pennsylvania provides a smaller share of overall education spending than all but five other states. The fact that the pie is already so small to begin with — and that the vast majority of it is not distributed equitably — puts districts like the School District of Lancaster and local taxpayers at a severe disadvantage.

Why is this? One reason, according to the Education Law Center of Pennsylvania, is that funding increases have not kept pace with inflation. The small increases our district has received have also not kept up with mandated costs. For example, the state’s retirement costs have increased by $1.2 billion more than state aid. Annual special education costs to Pennsylvania school districts grew by $2 billion from 2009-19, while aid from the state for educating children with disabilities has essentially stayed the same.

To make matters worse, cities like Lancaster have many properties that are exempt from taxation, including higher education institutions, churches, nonprofits and government buildings. Because our state’s share of funding is so low, as is our property tax base, local homeowners end up shouldering the burden of keeping pace with rising mandated costs. There is a point where increasing the burden on homeowners must stop, and the state must intervene. This is where the lawsuit comes in.

The goal of the lawsuit is to hold lawmakers accountable and have the court declare that our current system of school funding is unconstitutional. According to the Public Interest Law Center — which filed the lawsuit with the Education Law Center and the law firm O’Melveny & Myers — our state underfunds the vast majority of school districts in our state by $4.6 billion.

Students in the lowest-wealth school districts, where the state’s Black and Latino students are concentrated, receive about $4,800 less per pupil than the state’s most affluent school districts.

If the court decides in the petitioners’ favor, the state Legislature will be required to pay more than lip service to funding schools adequately and fairly. Lawmakers will be responsible for creating and maintaining a funding system that provides students the resources they need to meet state academic standards and prepares them for life after graduation.

Critics will say that pouring more money into schools charged with educating children from low-income families is a waste and that money makes no difference. This is simply not true. Children from low-wealth families who graduate from well-funded districts have college graduation rates that are 10 percentage points higher than low-income students from the state’s poorest districts, according to FundOurSchoolsPA.org.

The economic and social costs of maintaining our current unjust funding system are substantial. The average high school dropout costs the economy approximately $272,000 over their lifetime in terms of lower tax contributions, costs associated with criminal activity, and higher reliance on state services, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Access to experienced teachers, small class sizes, counselors, social workers, art and music classes, STEM-based classrooms, full-time nurses and librarians is currently available only to those in well-off communities. And children without access to these things, including thousands right here in our own city, are being denied opportunities to reach their full potential.

We look forward to a favorable outcome from the lawsuit. But our state lawmakers don’t need to wait. Let’s let them know that they should get to work on providing adequate state funding today.

Susan Knoll is a parent in the School District of Lancaster.