After news broke earlier this year that ChatGPT-4 threatened — among other academic skills — expository writing assignments, a brave new world of artificial intelligence opened in the classroom.

But what do Franklin & Marshall College professors think that brave new world will look like? Nicholas Montemarano, alumni professor of creative writing and belle lettres, and Ed Novak, associate professor of computer science, answered questions about that recently.

Montemarano, who teaches creative writing, also invited ChatGPT-4 to participate in the discussion. The professors and the machine responded to a series of questions asked by the human college communications official writing this column. Their responses have been edited for brevity.

Can artificial intelligence write better than humans?

Nicholas Montemarano: It depends on what we mean by “better.” My hypothesis is that AI writes “better” than some humans, but far worse than the best human writers. To be clear, I’m thinking in terms of creative writing.

When I think of George Saunders, a contemporary fiction writer who stands out to me for his unique style and voice, there’s no way AI could produce writing so idiosyncratic. I suppose you could feed AI everything Saunders has ever written and ask it to write a story in the style of Saunders, but my guess is that it would be a very watered-down and laughable attempt to write like Saunders.

Let’s say George Saunders never existed. Do I believe that AI ever could have produced something that sounds like Saunders’ writing? Not a chance! Only a human being could. I could say the same for many writers — Lydia Davis, Raymond Carver, Virginia Woolf, etc.

Ed Novak: “Better” is very subjective in most writing. In expository writing, I think that current AI can write as well as a well-motivated, but perhaps haphazard, undergraduate student. In terms of persuasive, descriptive and narrative writing, the AI does not do as well. It is comparable to a lower-class-year high school student. Current AI writes much faster, and can be coerced via elaborate prompt-writing to perform better or worse according to the user’s desired criteria.

ChatGPT-4: It depends on how you define “better.” AI can certainly generate a large amount of text quickly, and in some cases, it can produce text that is grammatically correct and coherent. In fact, AI language models like GPT-3 have shown impressive capabilities in generating human-like text. However, when it comes to producing text that is creative, engaging, and emotionally resonant, humans still have the upper hand. AI lacks the ability to understand the nuances of human emotions, experiences, and cultural contexts, which are essential for producing truly compelling writing.

As a professor of English and a published author, how do you imagine AI being used in your teaching two years from now?

Montemarano: It’s hard to say, but my best guess is that I won’t use it at all in my creative writing courses. I’m very happy teaching human writers. I have no desire to involve AI writing — not even to discuss the ways it may lack certain qualities we see in the best human writing. Maybe I should be more curious, but the truth is, I’m not.

How do you imagine AI being used to teach English two years from now?

ChatGPT-4: In the next two years, AI could be used in several ways to enhance the teaching of English: AI can be used to automate the assessment of written and spoken English, providing instant feedback on grammar, vocabulary, pronunciation, and other language skills. This could help teachers save time and provide more individualized feedback to students. Create personalized learning plans for students based on their individual needs, interests, and learning styles. Provide students with real-time support and guidance as they practice speaking and listening in English. Develop language models that analyze large amounts of text and provide insights into grammar, vocabulary, and usage patterns. These models can be used to create more effective language learning materials, such as textbooks, exercises, and instructional videos. While AI cannot replace human teachers, it can complement their efforts and provide students with more opportunities to practice and improve their language skills.

As a professor of computer science, how do you imagine AI being used in your teaching two years from now?

Novak: I have been thinking a lot about both how my teaching and how the computer science industry in general are likely to change based on these new AI agents. My inclination is to accept the presence of AI and to teach students to effectively utilize it. AI is particularly threatening to programmers. But, as more time passes, the more it is clear to me that current AI is not sophisticated enough to replace programmers.

How do you imagine AI being used to teach computer science two years from now?

ChatGPT-4: In the next two years, AI could be used in several ways to enhance the teaching of computer science: Automated Grading. Create personalized learning paths for students based on their individual strengths, weaknesses, and learning styles. Virtual teaching assistants can be used to provide students with real-time support and guidance as they work through coding exercises and assignments. Tutoring systems can be used to provide students with feedback and guidance in real-time as they work through coding exercises and assignments. These systems can analyze a student's code and provide suggestions for improvement, as well as provide explanations for concepts they may be struggling with. Overall, AI has the potential to revolutionize the teaching of computer science by providing more personalized, efficient, and effective learning experiences for students.

Some basic definitions — Artificial intelligence, according to Merriam-Webster, is a type of computer science that uses machines to imitate intelligent human behavior. — ChatGPT-4 is a computer program that uses artificial intelligence to generate text that emulates human language. It was created by the company OpenAI. — It is what is known as a “chatbot,” a computer program that simulates human language. According to the website CNET, ChatGPT “lets you type natural-language prompts. ChatGPT then offers conversational, if somewhat stilted, responses. The bot remembers the thread of your dialogue, using previous questions and answers to inform its next responses. It derives its answers from huge volumes of information on the internet.” ChatGPT-4 is its newest iteration.