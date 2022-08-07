In May of this year, cases of the rare disease monkeypox began to appear and spread in countries outside of a few central African nations where it has existed for decades. By July, the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency, and Thursday, the Biden administration declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency in the United States.

As of that day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had confirmed more than 26,000 cases of monkeypox in 81 countries that have not historically reported the disease. The United States leads the world in monkeypox cases, with more than 7,000 confirmed cases, followed by Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom and France, each with 2,000 to 5,000 cases.

There were 192 confirmed cases in Pennsylvania, according to the CDC as of Friday morning.

A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Health told LNP | LancasterOnline the “department does not provide case counts at the county level in order to protect patient confidentiality.”

Learning the facts about monkeypox can help protect you and your family against the virus, while also reducing fear about its spread. Here are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about monkeypox.

What is monkeypox? Is it a new disease?

Monkeypox is not new, but its spread from Africa around the globe this year is unprecedented. It is caused by the monkeypox virus, which causes an illness characterized by highly contagious pustules on the skin (pox). While in the same virus family as the scourge that was smallpox, monkeypox is a milder disease and rarely fatal. Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox, although the rash has some similar characteristics.

Monkeypox is a zoonosis, a disease transmitted between animals and humans. The virus was discovered in 1958, when two outbreaks occurred among monkeys kept for research. The first human case of monkeypox on record occurred in Africa in 1970. Monkeypox has been seen before in the United States, rarely in travelers from endemic areas in Africa, and in a small outbreak in 2003 related to imported prairie dogs.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of monkeypox usually appear one to two weeks after infection, during which time sufferers may feel relatively well. Symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen glands, chills and exhaustion. An itchy and painful rash then develops that can resemble pimples or blisters. The rash may appear on the face, inside the mouth, on the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus. Some monkeypox infections may be more subtle, with mild illness and only a few skin lesions.

The skin sores may take two weeks to heal, and it is important to remember that the disease is contagious until all of the skin lesions have closed and are covered with new skin.

How serious is monkeypox?

Monkeypox usually resolves on its own without the need for hospitalization. Deaths from monkeypox are exceedingly rare. With the current global outbreak, in fact, only a handful of deaths have occurred, with none in the United States. People with weakened immune systems, young children and women who are pregnant or breastfeeding may have a higher risk of serious illness.

Should I be worried about getting monkeypox?

Currently, the risk of getting monkeypox in the United States is low. While anyone can be infected with monkeypox, about 98% of the infections identified in the current global outbreak have occurred in certain high-risk groups, including men who have sex with men.

However, people outside of this group can also get monkeypox infection, and it is important not to stigmatize any one group, as spread of the disease to other segments of the population is inevitable.

The CDC website is a good source for the latest updates on the outbreak.

How does monkeypox spread?

People who do not have monkeypox symptoms cannot spread the virus. Monkeypox spreads from person to person through:

— Direct contact with the contagious rash, scabs or body fluids.

— Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face or intimate physical contact.

— Contact with items, such as clothing or bedding, which previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids.

Contact your health care provider if you have a new or unexplained rash or fever. If you have been in direct contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox, or with someone who has an unexplained rash, quarantine at home and contact your health care provider. In consultation with state and federal authorities, your health care provider will determine if testing is needed.

How is monkeypox treated?

Supportive care at home with fluids and pain medications is typically adequate to treat monkeypox. While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved any treatments specifically for monkeypox, antiviral drugs and vaccines effective against smallpox are used since the viruses are very similar. Antivirals such as tecovirimat may be recommended for people who are more likely to become severely ill from monkeypox, such as those with weakened immune systems.

Is there a vaccine for monkeypox?

There are two vaccines (Jynneos and ACAM2000) approved for the prevention of smallpox that are being used for monkeypox. The CDC recommends vaccination for people who have been exposed to someone with monkeypox, or who are at higher risk of exposure.

It is important to keep in mind that, unlike the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines and antiviral treatments have been available from the start of the monkeypox outbreak. The U.S. government has stockpiled these vaccines and treatments for years as preparation for a possible smallpox outbreak.

Can monkeypox be prevented?

There are steps you can take to help prevent getting monkeypox:

— Wash your hands often with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

— Avoid close skin-to-skin contact with someone who has a rash. Do not touch the blisters or scabs of a person who is ill with suspected or confirmed monkeypox.

— Avoid hugging, kissing, sexual or other intimate contact with someone who has monkeypox.

— Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels or clothing of a person with monkeypox.

— The CDC recommends that people who have monkeypox, as well as their close contacts, wear masks. Monkeypox is not, however, an airborne virus, and transmission by respiratory droplets (coughing, for example) is not likely to result in infection unless the exposure is continuous over several hours.

Now, two and a half years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the idea of facing another global, contagious disease might seem overwhelming. Keep in mind, though, that the monkeypox outbreak is a top priority of public health officials, and that testing, vaccines and antiviral drugs are already available.

While we as a society face yet another infectious disease challenge, by following the above advice, along with the guidance and expertise of local, regional and federal health care experts, we can together minimize the impact and ultimately defeat this latest threat.

Joseph M. Kontra, M.D., is chief of infectious diseases at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.