Last week, a manufactured controversy erupted over a study of public support for a potential Lancaster County public health department conducted by my colleagues at Franklin & Marshall College and partially funded by the United Way of Lancaster County.

I say the controversy was manufactured because nothing about the study should have been the least bit controversial.

The survey questions at the center of the dust-up were designed to gauge public support for a public health department while taking into consideration the potential for higher taxes to pay for it.

Respondents were randomly chosen to get one of two hypothetical scenarios in which a public health department reduced some harm (either the number of children with high lead levels or the number of COVID-19 cases) by a reasonable amount.

Once the scenario was described, respondents were asked if they would pay $50 more in taxes each year for the creation of a public health department. If they would, they were then asked if they would pay even more in taxes ($100, followed by $250).

If they would not pay $50 more, they were asked if they would pay a smaller amount ($25, followed by $5).

Respondents were free, of course, to refuse to support any increase in taxes for the creation of a public health department, and some did so. Following the questions about the willingness to pay more in taxes, a disclaimer was read to respondents to make clear that the proposed tax increases were purely hypothetical.

The critique of my colleagues’ study by Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons and the Lancaster County Republican Party is puzzling, because the survey questions were designed to get a conservative estimate of demand for a public health department.

A question that simply asked, “Do you favor or oppose the creation of a county public health department?” would have likely produced an exaggerated level of support. Most respondents would probably have said, “Sure, why not?”

Well, as opponents of a public health department would argue, one reason not to support it is that you’d likely have to pay at least a little more in taxes for it. That is why my colleagues, using an approach that is commonly used in studies trying to assess the actual level of support for a policy, added costs to the potential benefits of a public health department. That, in other words, is the real world trade-off.

One can argue that there wouldn’t be a benefit to a public health department. That’s fine; make that case in the debate over whether to establish one. But it would be pointless to ask, in a survey, “Do you support or oppose a policy that has no benefit?” It would be as pointless, you might say, as asking “Do you want a policy benefit without paying for it?”

The scholars — who are experts in public health and/or survey research — who conducted the study did the fair and objective thing and asked about a benefit (i.e., the hypothetical reduction in health harms brought about by a public health department) and about costs (i.e., varying levels of hypothetical tax increases). Nothing about those questions is biased, as has been alleged. In fact, it’s just the opposite. The questions go to great lengths to balance people’s desire for positive policy outcomes with their willingness to pay for those outcomes.

It’s hard not to conclude that Parsons is questioning the design of the study because he doesn’t like the results. But the results accurately capture demand for a public health department by county residents, which is quite high. The facts not being on his side, Parsons is pounding the proverbial table to confuse the public.

The alternative is that Parsons believes he knows more about research methodology than an entire academic field, which routinely uses the technique he’s criticizing to measure demand for policy alternatives.

If the commissioner knows so much about how to conduct social science research, I wonder if he’d be willing to tell us how he would have asked the questions differently.

Stephen K. Medvic is the Honorable and Mrs. John C. Kunkel Professor of Government at Franklin & Marshall College.