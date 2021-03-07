From the moment one is accepted into Franklin & Marshall College, until the moment one commits to it, the admissions office transforms into the marketing department. It’s a sell that only gets harder after one glance at the price tag.

And yet here we are. I can only speak for myself, but what drew me to F&M was that it is a liberal arts college. I could study chemistry, psychology or sociology — and still participate in music, through lessons and ensembles, even though I was not going to pursue it as a major.

Or at least that’s what I was told.

Starting next year, F&M will begin to charge students for participating in music lessons — in addition to the tuition they already pay.

Now, this is where the administration will want to say that we are in the middle of an unprecedented budget crisis and global pandemic. Concerns I am certainly not indifferent to, although I admit, I have reservations.

Last spring, amid what seemed like the height of the pandemic and its economic collapse, the college announced it was raising tuition for students, remote and on campus, by only a generous 3.48%. Which in real person terms is $2,549.16, or 319 hours put in as a student worker.

But if charging students for music lessons is really about the financial crisis we face, what about an endpoint to this policy — or a goal for the endowment, at which point we can return to normal? Surely, that is reasonable, if that’s what this is about. But requests for such an assurance have gone unanswered, which in my experience with the F&M administration tends to really mean “no.”

So, yes, I understand the college’s predicament. On the other hand, I feel like I am entitled to at least 319 hours of outrage at what I view as its hypocrisy and willingness to exploit the crises we face as a means to bully students with changes that have a negative financial impact.

Saddled with this new reality, the music department has proposed a new system with a $760 fee per semester for standard, hourlong credit lessons meeting weekly. A student with one job, working the maximum number of hours the school allows, can make $1,280 during a standard 16-week semester, leaving around $500 for textbooks, as well as four months of other pesky necessities like laundry detergent, cell service, etc. Plus whatever portion of tuition that financial aid didn’t cover.

But my grievance is not with the music department. My grievance is with the college administration that made this decision for it. The music department’s position was unequivocally stated by the chair: “The Music Department is opposed to the change.”

Taking a closer look

Let’s talk about why this is bad.

The obvious place to start is the music department itself. To be a music major, one must complete an independent project or, for non-composers, a senior recital. To put on a senior recital, one must be a member of a lesson studio, which would effectively increase the cost of an F&M music degree by $6,080. Even to complete a music performance minor, you are strongly encouraged to participate in music lessons.

This, of course, also affects many of the faculty who teach music lessons, many of whom are adjunct faculty. Adjunct professors do not have tenure. Many of these faculty members are working musicians, a market that has also been devastated by the pandemic.

The college seems more than willing to shine a spotlight on them when they are nominated for awards, but in my view it is now leaving them out to dry.

“But Dylan, shouldn’t music majors have to pay for their lessons? It is extra instruction, after all?”

I’m glad you asked, so we can talk about why that isn’t the case. Learning and growing as a musician are integral to a music major in the same way that lab work is integral to a chemistry or biology major. We are paying significant tuition, which should include the essential components of our education. Music majors shouldn’t have to pay for music lessons in the same way chemistry majors shouldn’t have to pay for every chemical used in their research.

If you still think that this is a trivial issue or an insignificant amount of money, I’d like to tell you a story.

I’m a senior. I’m graduating. I don’t have anything at risk if this policy is still implemented, but I would have. I’ve played an instrument since I was in fourth grade, but my parents couldn’t afford lessons. In high school, I got lessons because the school had a scholarship fund. I am lucky enough to have financial aid at F&M, but I was also awarded a scholarship for graduates from my high school, to study music in college.

This scholarship enabled me to come to F&M, but if I was required to pay for music lessons out of my pocket, it would have thrown a wrench in all of that.

There already exist plenty of systemic barriers to underprivileged people being involved in music. I, a cisgender white man, was “lucky” enough to get scholarships and aid to help me overcome the barriers that faced me, but many others are not so lucky.

The last thing that F&M needs to do is construct additional barriers or hoops to jump through. Poor students should not have to prove they are worthy of vouchers or more financial aid so their education may be doled out piecemeal.

Not in line with philosophy

I believe this decision is simply antithetical to what F&M claims to stand for as an institution. The central pillar of the liberal arts philosophy is that, when promising students are free to explore intellectual topics and broaden their horizons, they will become confident, adaptable problem-solvers.

This philosophy cannot function if that exploration is gate-kept by a paywall.

The administration might try to justify its choice by saying that our peer institutions are doing the same thing. I think that this was addressed rather succinctly by my mother about 15 years ago, when she asked me, “If all your friends jumped off a bridge, would you jump too?”

If F&M wishes to maintain its ability to attract students with its unique reputation as a liberal arts institution, it must reverse course.

If the inequity isn’t reason enough, if the marketability of the school isn’t reason enough, then I offer you this: Music lessons make students happy.

During a normal semester, and even amid the turmoil of the pandemic, music lessons offer students a moment of happiness amid the stress of life at F&M. Do we need to start charging students for an activity where they can be happy and learn at the same time?

When it comes to the issue of music lessons, we are faced with two possibilities. Either the administration did not understand the negative consequences of this decision, or it understood the negative impact and simply didn’t care.

We should make them care. Call up the Office of College Advancement, sign a petition and email the people who are ultimately responsible for this decision. Tell them how music lessons impacted your education and experience. Tell them how it affected your decision to attend F&M. Tell them how much music makes you happy. Tell them that they can’t get away with it this time.

Dylan Brandt is a senior at Franklin & Marshall college. A longer version of this op-ed first appeared Feb. 21 in The College Reporter, a weekly, student-run news publication at F&M.