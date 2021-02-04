As I look forward to welcoming our students back for the start of the spring term at Franklin & Marshall College, I am taking stock of where we’ve been and where we still need to go in this COVID-19 world.

Our reality at F&M is like that of every business, organization and family during the pandemic — we are faced with unprecedented challenges, increased expenses and less predictable budgets, while paying very careful attention to health, wellness and safety for those who live and work on our campus and in the surrounding community.

At the same time, we’ve also seen remarkable creativity and persistence from our students, faculty and professional staff. They’ve turned challenges into opportunities. They’ve developed new strengths and amazing agility. I’ve been profoundly grateful for their care and dedication since the pandemic began almost a year ago.

Certainly, we’ve had hard days. But overall, I am very proud that F&M’s presence in Lancaster has been positive and that we are still contributing to the economic welfare of our vibrant city. We’ve worked hard to avoid the negative impact experienced by other college towns and will continue to do so. And we’re gratified that, according to the data, there was no indication of a link during the fall term between COVID-19 cases in our student body and in the greater Lancaster community.

As was the case in the fall, we will have about one-third fewer students on campus this spring than we would in a normal year. For the spring, the majority of our first-year students and many of our international students will be studying remotely.

Some of our courses are a combination of virtual and in-person classes (which require strict health protocols like mask-wearing); others are 100% online. Faculty may choose which method to use.

The “de-densification” of our campus lessens the risk that a student who has an undetected case of COVID-19 could unwittingly transmit it to others. All of our students have single bedrooms, either in a residence hall or in an apartment, which also reduces the risk of virus transmission.

We have dramatically adjusted student life and co-curricular activities, too, with most gatherings occurring in virtual spaces and intercollegiate athletics competitions either canceled, modified or delayed.

Our F&M student pledge and educational programming, plus clearly articulated rules and consequences, help to keep pandemic safety protocols top-of-mind.

We will continue mandatory testing this term, and, in fact, we are increasing it to twice per week for every student. This high standard for testing follows the recommendation of the American College Health Association. We have set aside one of our residence halls for isolation and quarantine for students who test positive or who are close contacts of someone who tests positive.

We are fortunate that Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is our partner in operating our Student Wellness Center, and we are grateful every day for their guidance and leadership, especially during this pandemic.

We also have a testing program for employees who are working on campus. During the fall term, we had only four cases of COVID-19 among employees that could possibly be connected to being on campus.

The college remains on high-alert status as we begin the spring term. Ours is an open campus, and we appreciate the cooperation of friends and neighbors who have honored our request to wear masks while walking or jogging through our grounds.

There’s a certain amount of clear-eyed optimism necessary to manage a college — or any business or organization — during a global pandemic. But we’re not just hoping for the best; we are partnering with experts and working very hard to ensure that our spring term will be as safe and successful as our fall term, or even better.

Barbara Altmann is president of Franklin & Marshall College and a professor of French.