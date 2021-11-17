Last year, a group of vocal Lancaster community members called attention to a fly in the honey of Lancaster’s most popular fundraiser, the Extraordinary Give.

They pointed out that many of the ExtraGive’s participating community benefit organizations held values that were diametrically opposed to those of the Lancaster County Community Foundation, the organization behind the event.

The most blatant examples of this disconnect came from organizations like Lancaster Bible College’s community scholarship fund, a fixture on the ExtraGive’s leaderboard, that makes no secret of its anti-LGBTQ policies. Despite having more than a year to address the issue (one that arguably shouldn’t have been missed in the first place), I believe that the changes the Lancaster County Community Foundation has put in place for the year’s ExtraGive in response to the outcry are largely toothless.

They include an option for participating community benefit organizations to share their nondiscrimination policy (if they have one) on their ExtraGive page. Organizations that are “actively pursuing equitable practices” are eligible to be selected for an equity prize sponsored by The Steinman Foundation. (The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation that was funded by the companies that make up Steinman Communications; those companies include LNP Media Group.)

The eligibility requirements for this particular prize will prevent anti-LGBTQ and other discriminatory organizations from qualifying for it. But they are still seemingly welcome to participate in every other aspect of the ExtraGive.

Announcing these changes in an op-ed published in the Oct. 31 Sunday LNP (“Ensuring that your ExtraGive gifts align with your values”), Sam Bressi, Lancaster County Community Foundation president and CEO, framed them as a way to “assist the thousands of individuals who give through ExtraGive.org to ensure that their philanthropic giving aligns with their values.”

But this argument has never been about the values of individual donors. If individuals want to give to an organization that actively discriminates against marginalized groups, they are free to do that. A primary point of ExtraGive is to make individual donations go further by allowing participating community benefit organizations to compete for additional stretch pool dollars and other monetary prizes.

Therefore, the argument has always been that the Lancaster County Community Foundation cannot claim to believe, as it states on its own website, “that discriminating against individuals, othering our neighbors, demonizing and excluding people who are different from us causes harm to individuals, our community and the shared future we hope to build” and also allow community benefit organizations that do precisely that to compete for the additional money that it is responsible for distributing.

I believe Bressi tried to wash his hands of this particular point of hypocrisy when he wrote in his Oct. 31 op-ed: “I want to be clear, however, that the Community Foundation does not endorse the programs or practices of organizations simply because they have ‘qualified to participate’ in ExtraGive.”

But saying something doesn’t make it true. If the Lancaster County Community Foundation is in charge of not only distributing a monetary prize but also determining the qualifications to compete for it in the first place, what is that if not an endorsement?

To Bressi, who wrote that the foundation’s values are integrity, relationships, equity, innovation and courage, I ask these questions:

— How can you value integrity while justifying discrimination as a “difference of opinion”?

— How can you value relationships while gaslighting anyone who tries to hold your foundation accountable to its own stated standards?

— How can you value equity while forcing community benefits organizations that support our LGBTQ community to share stretch pool dollars with the organizations causing harm to their community in the first place?

— How can you value innovation while allowing historic injustices to live on through your event?

— How can you value courage when you won’t even stand up to discrimination happening in your own backyard?

To those in the greater Lancaster community who consider themselves allies but are unwilling to have unpleasant conversations, I say this: Standing up for what’s right isn’t always going to feel good. Get used to ruffling feathers to protect your community. This will not be the last time you’ll need to stand against hate. Start now.

And to anyone in Lancaster who seeks to drive our LGBTQ loved ones back into the closet, or hold any kind of supremacy over historically marginalized groups, I say this: We’re not going down without a fight.

Darci Ellenberger is a copywriter and the founder of Sweet Tooth Creative.