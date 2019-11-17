Lancaster … what an extraordinary community!

It’s a place with a diverse and welcoming culture that is thriving, an economy that continues to grow, and a business community that cares about its connection to our greater community. We share Lancaster County with people from around the globe who flock here to experience what we get to enjoy daily. We are the fortunate ones — about 540,000 of us, from young to old — who call this special place home.

One of the things that makes all this possible is the deep passion for all things Lancaster. That passion leads to a shared sense of purpose and shines through our community’s generous spirit and giving nature.

And, on one day each year, that generous spirit and giving nature is on display for the entire nation to see.

This Friday marks the eight annual Extraordinary Give. It is Lancaster’s communitywide celebration of giving. For 24 hours, we come together to celebrate our generosity in support of our local community benefit sector.

On that day only, you will be able to visit ExtraGive.org and choose to give to any of the 521 participating community benefit organizations.

And on that day only, through ExtraGive.org, your gift will be stretched by more than $500,000 of stretch pool and prize dollars, thanks to the generous support of our presenting sponsors (Rodgers & Associates and High Foundation), our premier plus sponsors (LNP | LancasterOnline and the Steinman Foundation), and all our corporate sponsors.

What are you passionate about? What would you like to see change in our community? Visit ExtraGive.org now and discover the many organizations that are working to make our community stronger. Make your plan to give a minimum donation of $10 to one or more of your favorite organizations.

But don’t stop there. Share the fact that you are giving, and why, with your family, friends, neighbors, coworkers and social networks. Your single gift could be the spark that inspires many more. That’s what makes Extra Give extraordinary!

Giving is only one way to be part of Extraordinary Give. Seek out the organization you care most about and volunteer your time. Or spread the word about the great work they are doing through your social networks. Your endorsement is priceless.

You can even sign up to be a Fundraising Champion for your favorite organization. Simply find their page on ExtraGive.org, click “Fundraise” and you can raise money on their behalf through the Extraordinary Give.

This event is a success because thousands of people across our community come together and bring it to life. Mark your calendars for Friday. We invite each of you to help spread the word, encourage your friends, support a cause you care about, and join us to celebrate our community’s generous spirit and giving nature. This year, we hope to see even more people be part of something that is truly extraordinary.

Sam Bressi is the president and CEO of the Lancaster County Community Foundation, which launched the Extraordinary Give seven years ago. Since 2012, $42.5 million in contributions have flowed through Extra Give for community benefit organizations.