It happens in all religions. We have our sacred texts, and we cherry-pick the passages we love, passages that can be molded to fit our needs. We do this without considering context, as if these verses existed in a vacuum.

One of those passages is found in Leviticus 19: “Love your neighbor as yourself.” It fits neatly on a bumper sticker and rolls off the tongue. Of course, the bumper sticker neglects what comes immediately before, including, “Rebuke your people.” Yes, we are to love, but sometimes, that has to be tough love.

When I read the news, I’m often struck by the fact that when people of our own political party, faith, race or family do wrong — even when we know with certainty that it’s wrong — we stay quiet, not necessarily condoning the wrongdoing, but not speaking up about it either. Maybe we make excuses or try to sweep it under the proverbial rug. Maybe we choose to turn a blind eye. We fear the result of not just shaming the individual, but casting aspersions on the entire group. Those of us who belong to minority communities might have a deeper understanding of this phenomenon. How, though, can I be fully authentic if I reserve my indignation for others, while deflecting it in public from me and mine? This is why I must speak up about what I see happening in Israel today.

I am a lover of Israel. I travel there as often as I can. It’s the place where I feel most at home in the world. I don’t know how to adequately put into words my distress at what the current Israeli government — formed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a coalition of ultra-Orthodox and ultranationalist parties — is doing.

The treatment of Palestinians, women and non-Orthodox Jews can’t be allowed to continue without protest. The attempts at dismantling the judicial system are horrifying. The inclusion of convicted criminals in the inner circles of government can’t be allowed to continue. We can no longer point to the human rights violations in other countries, including the United States, saying, “We’re not as bad as them,” even if it’s true. How can I support a country that is turning in the direction that Israel seems to be moving in? (I’ve similarly questioned my support for the United States when this nation has followed certain paths.)

With a rising tide of antisemitism in the United States and elsewhere in the world, I believe the Jewish people need Israel, which will mark its 75th anniversary in May. For that matter, I believe the United States relies on Israel as an ally in the Middle East, especially with the new possibility of a Saudi-Iranian alliance brokered by China. Simply put, I will continue to visit places holy to many faiths, and I will visit with people who are doing the holy work of fighting for dignity, democracy, freedom, justice and peace. I’ll support the hundreds of thousands of protesters who gather regularly to oppose this regime. I will rebuke, and I will do my best to build a better way.

And I will also pray. The next time Jewish people around the world gather to welcome our Sabbath — next weekend — we will be observing what is known as Shabbat Ha-Gadol, the “Great” Sabbath, always the Sabbath immediately before the start of Passover. At that time, we will read the words of the prophet Malachi: “Lo, I will send the prophet Elijah to you before the coming of the great and awesome day of God.”

In Jewish life, we are taught that Elijah will be the herald of the Messiah. At our Passover seders, we will open our doors to welcome Elijah into our homes, praying that he comes soon to fulfill this role. We pray to fulfill the vision of Malachi and welcome Elijah to the world.

Last week, our Muslim neighbors began their holy month of Ramadan. Christian Holy Week begins one week from today. Passover starts April 5. At this sacred time in Israel — the land that has strong and ancient links to all three of these faiths — and around the world, too, may we find enduring peace for all.

To all who will be celebrating, may this be a season of peace and joy.

Jack Paskoff is rabbi at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim in Lancaster. Email: jpaskoff@shaarai.org.