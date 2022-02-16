Does more money improve student performance in our public schools? This question is at the heart of many policy debates in Harrisburg and is central to a high-profile lawsuit before the state Commonwealth Court. Its answer is worth billions of dollars to taxpayers and could affect thousands of students’ futures — but some state lawmakers don’t want you to know the answer.

On Jan. 26, the Performance-Based Budget Board buried a report from the state’s nonpartisan Independent Fiscal Office. The Independent Fiscal Office had just completed a review of the state Department of Education, in which it assessed how school funding levels impact student outcomes.

Normally, Independent Fiscal Office reports receive widely publicized discussions and debates, which help lawmakers — and voters — make wise decisions. But state Rep. Matt Bradford, the House Democratic Appropriations chairman, led his colleagues in tabling the education report and its findings, relegating it to an obscure government website.

Five days later, on Jan. 31, Democratic lawmakers from both chambers of the General Assembly, including Bradford, unveiled a massive $3.75 billion education spending plan — what would be the largest education funding increase in Pennsylvania history. Then, last week, Gov. Tom Wolf proposed a nearly $2 billion education funding hike.

This line from the Independent Fiscal Office’s report summarizes what lawmakers were trying to hide: “The data suggest there is little or no correlation between the current expenditures spent per student and the share of students that score proficient or above on standardized tests.”

Simply put, higher spending alone does not equal better education outcomes.

That’s the same conclusion many other studies reached, as the Commonwealth Foundation reported in its amicus brief filed last month in the education funding lawsuit at the state Commonwealth Court. One can see how the Independent Fiscal Office’s conclusion would put a damper on Democrats’ education spending rollout.

Pennsylvanians deserve to know the truth, especially when the stakes are so high.

The facts show that Pennsylvania spends nearly $20,000 per K-12 student on average — more than all but six states. And the average Pennsylvania public school already receives $4,200 more than the national average. Adjusted for inflation, Pennsylvania public school funding has increased by a stunning 48% since 2000.

Consider some examples. Philadelphia schools spend $19,000 per student, not to mention the recent influx of $1.2 billion — or $5,800 per kid — from the federal government. If more funding really leads to academic improvement, it would have already happened. It has not.

The School District of Lancaster spends more than $22,000 per student, but 90% of eighth graders were not proficient in math and 81% were not proficient in English in the 2017-2018 school year.

If more money won’t solve the problem, what will?

Kids thrive when they learn in the environment that fits their needs — when their parents have the power to choose where, how and who educates their child. Academic studies show positive learning impacts from private school choice programs and an accompanying improvement in public schools thanks to healthy competition.

Pennsylvania also offers education choice to parents — mostly through tax credit scholarship programs and public charter schools — but these choices have arbitrary government limits. In 2020, Pennsylvania parents submitted a record 137,000 tax credit scholarship applications. Government-imposed caps denied some 75,000, or 55%, of those. And $100 million in private scholarship donations sit unused due to these arbitrary caps.

Charter school applicants are likewise extensively placed on wait lists due to unnecessarily constraining regulations. Approximately 30,000 kids are denied access each year to charter schools in Philadelphia alone.

When parents have options, they don’t simply select the school that spends the most. Rather, they seek the best fit for their children. Underperforming schools should focus on what families want, not the false “money equals success” demands of the broken education bureaucracy.

One new proposal in state House Bill 2169, called Lifeline Scholarships, would allow parents in low-achieving school districts to direct their child’s share of state education dollars to an option that works for them. The bill’s sponsors, state Reps. Martina White, R-Philadelphia, and Clint Owlett, R-Tioga, want to make the system work for kids — not the other way around. They know that pouring more money into a flawed system is a recipe for failure and that student success depends on choices customized to each child and family.

Pennsylvania’s school system doesn’t need more money. It needs to return to parents’ choice over their kids’ academic future.

Stephen Bloom, a former state representative, is vice president of the Commonwealth Foundation, Pennsylvania’s free-market think tank. Twitter: @StephenLBloom and @Liberty4pa.