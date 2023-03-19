“Because it is meant to be tough, and this is the stuff of memory, the stuff of hope, the stuff of gesture and meaning and leading.”

— Pádraig Ó Tuama, “Shaking Hands” (2012)

Years ago, my wife and I attended a performance of Sean O’Casey’s drama “Juno and the Paycock” at Dublin’s Abbey Theatre. Set in 1922 in a Dublin tenement house during the Irish Civil War, and first staged in 1924, the play generated controversy for its dissent from the emerging narrative of revolutionary nationalism and the Irish Republican Army. Now it is part of the Irish literary canon.

The play is a tough drama that raises important questions about human nature, and about what it means to be Irish at a time of fratricidal killing and family trauma. At its core is a mother’s love for her child.

“Th’ whole worl’s in a terrible state o’ chassis (chaos),” one of the main characters observes in the play’s final line, as Juno — the mother at the play’s heart — cradles a blanket (shaped like her deceased son) while sobbing uncontrollably.

We sat in stunned silence as the curtain fell, then wandered out and stood by the banks of the River Liffey for what seemed like an eternity. As I glanced along the riverscape, there stood the allegorical sculpture commemorating the Great Famine and the more than 2 million men, women and children who died or emigrated abroad.

In Irish drama, there are few happy endings.

The ‘delight in good stories’

Just months before “Juno and the Paycock” opened at the original Abbey Theatre, Irish poet and playwright William Butler Yeats was awarded the 1923 Nobel Prize for Literature. Yeats was one of four Irish literary figures so chosen in the 20th century (the others were Samuel Beckett, George Bernard Shaw and Seamus Heaney).

In his Nobel lecture, Yeats did not mention either O’Casey or James Joyce, whose great modernist novel “Ulysses” was first published in Paris the previous year. Instead, he singled out Irish writer John Millington Synge (whom he called “a strange man of genius”); Douglas Hyde, who founded the Gaelic League, which championed the revival of Irish art and language; and especially his patron and friend Lady Augusta Gregory, who co-founded the Abbey and helped launch the renaissance in Irish culture.

Of that movement, Yeats spoke of “its freedom of imagination, its delight in good stories, in man’s force and woman’s beauty.” In the spirit of Hyde and the Gaelic League, Yeats said of the revival in Irish culture detached from English influences, “we wanted Irish plays and Irish players.”

Some of the Irish players

Language and literature shape a collective identity, and history is a lived experience intimately woven with memory and its sense of possibility and loss.

In many ways, the turn-of-the-century awakening of nationalist self-expression set the stage for the flourishing in Irish literature, drama and the arts that continues to this day. Many people know of Seamus Heaney, the playwright Brian Friel — who, with actor Stephen Rea and poet Seamus Deane, founded the creative enterprise Field Day — and the storyteller and publican John B. Keane. Each was a preeminent figure in trans-Atlantic literary culture who set a path for Colm Tóibín, William Trevor, Maeve Binchy and now Sally Rooney and the acclaimed Claire Keegan.

Venturing far beyond the old vaudeville stereotypes, actors such as Liam Neeson, Pierce Brosnan, Gabriel Byrne, Kenneth Branagh and, of course, the Maureens — O’Sullivan and O’Hara — as well as Ruth Negga, Brenda Fricker and Saoirse Ronan, just to name a few, are big-screen icons.

Small-screen productions like “Bad Sisters” and “Derry Girls” continue a tradition of comedies that have found broad popular appeal.

Creating a new legacy in film

In the last two years, a cluster of films produced in Ireland have garnered international critical acclaim. Each reckons with Ireland’s troubled past and the burdens of individual and family grievances. Memory and what Cole Moreton called a “hunger for home” are set against often intolerable situations. As in the 2015 film “Brooklyn,” based on Colm Tóibín’s novel of the same name, the only solution seems to be to leave, with all the heartache and uncertainty that engenders.

Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” is a highly personal drama set against the backdrop of sectarian strife and family upheaval, told through the eyes of a young boy, “Buddy,” who is a stand-in for Branagh himself. The 2021 film inverts the familiar narrative of anti-Catholic prejudice by telling the story of a Protestant family whose parents refuse to join the Unionist cause. Not overtly political like “In the Name of the Father,” “The Boxer,” “Bloody Sunday” or “Omagh” — films based on actual events — “Belfast” nonetheless is a rueful commentary on political violence during The Troubles, the euphemism assigned to the decadeslong sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland. In the end, the family’s only solution is to depart.

In a class by itself, Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” is a foreboding dark comedy set on a fictional, remote coastal island during the Irish Civil War (1922-23).

Snubbed at last Sunday’s Academy Awards despite nine nominations, the film on the surface is about the dissolution of a friendship between Colm and Padraic, seemingly for no reason. “I just don’t like ya no more,” Colm (Brendan Gleeson) tells Padraic (Colin Farrell). The truth, however, is more complex and the story line has layers of meaning and metaphor that are both personal and political in nature.

Viewers unfamiliar with Irish history may miss the striking parallels between the dissolution of a friendship on Inisherin and the simultaneous conflict between Free State and IRA forces over the terms of peace and independence from England. For Padraic’s sister, Siobhan (Kerry Condon), the only solution to the “endless petty grievances” is to leave the island. McDonagh’s screenplay juxtaposes themes of war and friendship, history and memory, in ways both subtle and profound. I thought of O’Casey throughout the film. Allegorical in nature, the plot speaks to universal truths through small, even intimate, exchanges.

Last weekend, my family and I drove to Harrisburg’s Midtown Cinema to see the Irish-language film, “The Quiet Girl.” Based on Claire Keegan’s 2010 novella “Foster,” the movie tells the story of a young girl from a dysfunctional family who is fostered out to live with relatives for the summer. Her awakening comes as she discovers a new way of living and being on the childless couple’s farm. Visually stunning and filled with an authenticity of human emotions, this small movie (like the book) is one of the most poignant films I can recall. It too received an Academy Award nomination.

One also should not miss this year’s Oscar-winning short film “An Irish Goodbye,” a tragicomedy with a different take on love and longing, family and home.

And soon to begin production is a film adaptation of Niall Williams’s “Four Letters of Love,” starring Pierce Brosnan, Helena Bonham Carter and Gabriel Byrne.

Memory and hope, love and loss, history and leaving are dominant themes in Irish culture and literature and now film. The best of Irish filmmaking opens a new chapter in asking big questions set in the context of one small island in all its complexities. This makes for rich viewing this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Dennis B. Downey, Ph.D., is an author and professor emeritus of history at Millersville University. He was most recently the editor of “Exploring Disability History in Pennsylvania,” a special edition of the Pennsylvania Historical Association’s quarterly journal.