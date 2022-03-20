Women’s History Month is a valuable reminder that sex, gender and sexuality are complex facets of identity; they are factors that have shaped history and continue to shape our experiences in the world, influencing everything from who we are and who we love to how we are treated at work, at home and in society.

At a time when the World Economic Forum reports that the COVID-19 pandemic has widened global gender gaps in economic participation, and a Human Rights Campaign Foundation analysis reveals that LGBTQ workers in the U.S. earn 90% for every dollar the typical worker earns, it’s crucial that we learn about the diverse experiences of women and sharpen our awareness of gender and cultural dynamics.

In the spirit of equity, inclusion and intersectionality, we collected book recommendations for Women’s History Month from several Millersville University faculty members. These recommendations examine the intersections between gender and multiple categories of identity, such as disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity. As such, these book recommendations hold that asserting “people of color” and “women” as somehow separate categories misses the point, and that transgender women are women whose experiences are essential to understanding Women’s History Month.

— “Being Heumann: An Unrepentant Memoir of a Disability Rights Activist,” by Judith Heumann with Kristen Joiner (2020); recommended by Emily Baldys, assistant professor in English and world languages, and acting coordinator for the women’s and general studies minor at Millersville University.

Former adviser to the World Bank, Ford Foundation and U.S. State Department, activist Judy Heumann is a giant in the disability civil rights movement. This powerful memoir traces many of her personal and political triumphs in pursuit of equality, from the fight against a primary school that dubbed her wheelchair a “fire hazard,” to winning a lawsuit that enabled her to become the first wheelchair user to teach in New York City, to leading the longest sit-in at a federal building in U.S. history during the San Francisco 504 Sit-In, which sought implementation of the federal law that prohibits federally funded programs from discriminating against people with disabilities.

Judy’s efforts, many of which were featured in the recent Netflix documentary“Crip Camp,” fed a national disability rights movement that led to the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act. In her memoir, she narrates these and other historic moments with wit and fire, offering insight into the clever and tenacious fight she has led for a more inclusive world.

— “Last Night at the Telegraph Club,” by Malinda Lo (2021); recommended by Lesley Colabucci, associate professor of early, middle and exceptional education.

Women’s History Month is a great time to focus on untold or lesser known stories of women. How about a lesbian love story set in 1950s Chinatown in San Francisco?

This heart-wrenching but queer-positive story focuses on intersectionality as the main characters navigate coming out, homophobia, racism, sexism and family dynamics. The beauty of this book is that it takes on the power of historical forces such as the “Lavender Scare” (in which gay federal employees were ousted from their jobs) and McCarthyism while telling an authentic coming-of-age and “first love” story. Readers will be rooting for Lily and Kath and learning more about a time and place they may know little about. An author’s note ensures the story’s accuracy and further extends the book’s value as a Women’s History Month read.

— “Detransition, Baby,” a novel by Torrey Peters (2021); recommended by Michele Santamaria, assistant professor and learning design librarian at Millersville University’s McNairy Library.

In this novel, Amy’s detransition, or gender reversal/cessation from Amy to Ames, breaks apart the transgender women couple of Amy and Reese. This leaves both partners adrift, with Reese still wishing for a baby and Ames, formerly Amy, looking for a path back to Reese. When Ames gets his boss Katrina pregnant, the novel begins to explore whether the three characters can find their way toward a sense of family. In its unapologetic exploration of its characters’ flaws, Peters’ novel does not aim to present a “homework assignment” for those interested in learning more about “ideal trans women characters.” Instead, what readers will find is Peters’ attempt to render real people visible in all their messy complexity and humanity as they seek to make their way through life.

— “Crying in H Mart,” a memoir by Michelle Zauner (2021); recommended by Michele Santamaria.

A book not to be read on an empty stomach, musician Zauner’s memoir is equal parts meditation on her relationship to her Koreanness through food and a chronicle of her evolving relationship with her Korean mother. As a biracial American, Zauner struggled to find a place of belonging, and would find solace in summers spent in South Korea with her mother. While Zauner’s relationship with her mother grew stronger through their shared love of food, Zauner’s passion for music strained their relationship. They were brought closer together again by her mother’s devastating cancer diagnosis. To read Zauner’s memoir is to join her in navigating culturally complex pathways of loss and joy.