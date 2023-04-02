As a former prosecutor, I do not envy Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The decision to indict former President Donald Trump involves personal, professional and political risk for the first-term district attorney. I am reminded of the emphatic advice of one of my law professors, “The law detests futile acts!”

Ruth Marcus of The Washington Post put it another way: “When you strike at a king, you must kill him” (a line attributed to Ralph Waldo Emerson that Trump himself has quoted). Marcus noted that an acquittal or dismissal of the charges against Trump would be used to claim vindication and proof of a liberal conspiracy against him.

A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict the former president. As of this writing, the indictment remains sealed — the specific charges are not yet known, though The New York Times reported that Trump faces more than two dozen counts. A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said Thursday evening that Trump’s attorney had been contacted to coordinate his surrender for arraignment on the charges. Trump is likely to be arraigned Tuesday.

An indictment is only the beginning of the judicial process. Unfortunately, politicians are trying to pressure and coerce the judicial system to their political will. And conviction will not be easy.

Trump will enjoy all the constitutional and legal protections afforded to all criminal defendants. The presumption of innocence applies. Trump will not be compelled to testify against himself. Bragg’s office will have to convince a jury that evidence beyond a reasonable doubt supports a finding of guilt for every element of the crime charged. Cases involving financial fraud and falsification of business records are complex — proof of knowledge and intent may not be easily inferred. They are generally more difficult to prove than more straightforward crimes like murder, assault and robbery.

Precedent

There is precedent for the type of case brought against Trump.

In 2011, John Edwards, a former U.S. senator and Democratic vice presidential nominee, was charged with six counts of accepting illegal campaign contributions, filing a false campaign report and conspiracy for similar behavior in attempting to conceal an extramarital affair and his lover’s pregnancy.

In a federal trial, Edwards was acquitted of one count, and the jury was unable to reach a verdict on the other five counts. The U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to retry the case, dismissing the remaining charges.

A failure to prove knowledge and intent was fatal to the case against Edwards.

Bragg’s office will be faced with similar evidentiary hurdles when the Trump case goes to trial.

Witness issues

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney and “fixer,” is a key witness for the prosecution, but his credibility makes him a less than ideal witness.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court to eight counts, including criminal tax evasion and campaign finance violations related to the hush-money payments he made on Trump’s behalf to women — including adult-film actor Stormy Daniels — with whom Trump had affairs.

In a news release at the time, U.S. Attorney Robert Khuzami said Cohen’s “day of reckoning serves as a reminder that we are a nation of laws, with one set of rules that applies equally to everyone.” But Trump — “Individual 1” in that case — was not then charged, while Cohen was sent to federal prison and was disbarred.

Cohen will be portrayed as a witness out for revenge. The prosecution will be forced to corroborate Cohen’s testimony through documentary evidence and other witness testimony.

Other potential witnesses include Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford; David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer; and Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer for the Trump Organization.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty to tax fraud and is currently serving a five-month jail sentence at the notoriously harsh Rikers Island prison. His testimony helped to secure fraud convictions in December against the Trump Organization and the Trump Payroll Corp. Weisselberg may be a pivotal witness because Cohen has asserted that Weisselberg was also directed by Trump to make the payment to Daniels.

Legal questions

The $130,000 payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels to buy her silence was not, by itself, illegal.

A crime exists only if Trump intentionally reported the payment as attorney fees, knowing that the statement was false. This crime (the intentional false statement on a business record) is a misdemeanor under New York law. Michael Cohen’s testimony alone will not be enough to obtain a conviction — Bragg will have to present evidence that corroborates Cohen’s claim that Trump intentionally and knowingly misrepresented the nature of the payment.

The falsification of the business record may be a felony if the falsification was for the purpose of committing or concealing other illegal conduct. Intentional misrepresentation that such funds were for attorney fees would be a violation of federal election laws.

Some legal experts question whether the violation of a federal statute can be used to enhance a state misdemeanor to create a state felony.

Some sources have suggested that Bragg’s office may have identified a state law violation; however, it is not clear what state laws, if any, might fit to enhance the misdemeanor charge to a felony.

Trump’s attorneys will likely argue that New York’s five-year statute of limitations for most felonies bars the charges. But New York law provides that the statute of limitations can be extended if the defendant is “continuously outside” the state.

These issues will have to be resolved under New York state law.

Prosecution standards, risks

Prosecutors are expected to “pursue the crime, not the individual” — similar crimes should be treated similarly.

A survey of New York prosecutions for felony falsification of business records reveals that prosecutions of such crimes have been commonplace, ranging from petty and simple cases to more serious and highly complex cases. No one is above the law, not even a former president of the United States.

Most prosecutors don’t like taking losing cases to court, because zealous prosecution of losing cases reflects badly on their legal judgment and trial skills. In a high-profile, high-stakes case, an acquittal is likely to be viewed as an exercise in futility, not a learning experience.

A district attorney is accountable to the voters if his office brings charges that lack merit or fails to competently prosecute the case.

If prosecutors abuse their power or use the criminal justice system to harass individuals, they are subject to disciplinary action, including possible suspension or disbarment.

If Republicans believe that Bragg has abused his prosecutorial power, they should file a complaint with the discipline and grievance committees appointed by the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of New York.

Commitment to the rule of law

In 1957, President Dwight Eisenhower sent federal troops to Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, to enforce desegregation in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Brown v. Board of Education.

In doing so, Eisenhower asserted the supremacy of the rule of law when he stated, “Mob rule cannot be allowed to override the decisions of our courts.”

The courts must be the final arbiter — judges and juries are sworn to impartially consider the evidence and the law to do justice. It’s a system that I believe is essential to our constitutional democracy.

Alvin Bragg’s job is challenging enough if the legal system works as it should, but threats and efforts to intimidate are unacceptable in our constitutional democracy. For that reason, I don’t envy him.

Gregory Hand, a Manheim Township resident, is a retired U.S. Army civilian attorney (1989 to 2017). He served as an Army judge advocate in Germany and as a local prosecutor in Dubuque, Iowa, from 1980 to 1989.