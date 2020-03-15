As of Friday afternoon, more than 142,000 individuals had been infected with the novel coronavirus disease — COVID-19 — in 136 countries and regions, according to the World Health Organization.

Of those infected, more than 5,300 had died.

In the United States, more than 1,700 cases and 41 deaths had been reported in 47 states and the District of Columbia. A week prior, the U.S. had fewer than 150 cases, so the number of cases is increasing exponentially.

This novel coronavirus is highly contagious, which makes it dangerous.

To date, China has had the greatest number of cases, more than 80,000. Anyone, regardless of age, can be infected. However, an analysis of 44,500 patients from China shows that most patients (90%) are over the age of 30, and most deaths occur in patients 60 and older and in patients with existing medical conditions. Preliminary evidence from other countries also shows the most critical and fatal infections are in elderly populations.

Historically, public health interventions including quarantine, isolation and social distancing have been successfully employed to contain outbreaks and can be applied to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine has explained the distinction between isolation and quarantine.

“If someone is sick with COVID-19, they are in isolation at home or at a hospital and getting medical care,” Levine said. “If someone is in quarantine, they have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19 and are at home to limit exposure to the community.”

The state Department of Health website further explains: “Isolation separates people who are sick with a contagious disease from people who are not sick. Isolation is usually voluntary, but in an emergency, the department has the authority to isolate people who are sick.

“Quarantine separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick. If someone is in quarantine, they may not become sick.”

In the case of this novel coronavirus, an individual who has recently returned from a country for which travel advisories are in place — China, Japan, South Korea, Italy and Iran — or has been in contact with an infected person will be quarantined to avoid contact with the public for 14 days. The quarantine’s purpose is to keep individuals who develop symptoms from infecting other people. The length of quarantine is dependent on the incubation period of the virus, which for COVID-19 is two to 14 days.

Quarantine is extremely important for COVID-19 because evidence shows that people who are asymptomatic are infectious.

The effectiveness of a quarantine is reliant on several factors, which include the social responsibility of the individual and the duration of the quarantine. If an individual feels the quarantine violates his or her personal liberties, he or she is less likely to participate. While camera installation in homes of quarantined individuals and police spot checks have been used in different countries to ensure quarantine adherence, practices in the U.S. should be tailored to the community for maximum benefit.

Another factor that might diminish participation is who we are. We are social creatures, and quarantine might result in social isolation that could negatively affect a person’s mental health. Because of the extended length of quarantine, technologies should be utilized to minimize feelings of social isolation.

Isolation of infected persons is another tool used to minimize the spread of an outbreak. During isolation, patients are treated for symptoms and kept separate from other people to prevent transmission. However, the efficacy of isolation is realized only when all infected persons are admitted to a health care facility.

Individuals with fever, fatigue, coughing and difficulty breathing should call — not visit — a health care facility. The current challenges are that these symptoms are consistent with having a cold and therefore individuals might self-diagnose as having a cold and use over-the-counter medication instead of consulting with a doctor. This will, potentially, allow the disease to spread to other individuals.

Other factors such as health insurance, culture and employment conditions and policies might have an impact on patients seeking medical attention. Individuals with no health insurance or with high deductibles on their insurance, those who have no sick days at work or those who are paid hourly wages, are less likely to seek care if they have mild symptoms. Likewise, individuals whose cultures value being stoic or “macho” are less likely to seek medical care.

Finally, and perhaps most important, social distancing — a community containment strategy — can help curb the outbreak. Social distancing is relevant in the case of COVID-19 because this virus can be transmitted in the absence of symptoms. Already we have seen the cancellation of conferences, St. Patrick’s Day festivities and professional sports seasons, and colleges and universities transitioning from in-person classes to online.

Canceling events has negative economic consequences and can cause disruptions to normal routines, but the result is reducing the spread of a dangerous virus.

Harriet Okatch is an assistant professor of biology and public health at Franklin & Marshall College.