Russia’s amassing of troops on Ukraine’s border jeopardizes the viability of democratic Europe — and is essential to President Vladimir Putin’s dream of making Russia great again.

According to this vision, a Russia imperialized again will not only dominate the bordering states once ruled by the Soviet Union. It will also fill the political void left by a vastly diminished West whose democratic tradition Putin will have convinced the world is a sham. This is not a future any of us should want: It will undo liberal democracy, elevate autocracy and further endanger our ecosystem. Unfortunately, this process is already well underway.

Putin’s efforts at reimperalization date to 2008, when Russia invaded Georgia to protect its compatriots — ethnic Russians and and Russian-speaking people of Russian heritage. But it is rooted in the breakup of “historical Russia” following the Soviet Union’s collapse in 1991, which Putin, who then occupied a minor KGB posting in Dresden, deemed “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century.”

Putin relies on a fictionalized narrative to erase all semblance of a separate Ukraine, a place he calls “Little Russia.”

In his July 2021 article “On the Historical Unity of Ukrainians and Russians,” Putin expresses nostalgia for a glorious imagined past when the Orthodox people known as the Rus’ united around the ancient capital of Kiev (a Russification of the city Ukrainians call Kyiv).

Recalling early czarist attempts to regather this land, Putin willfully misinterprets a 1654 agreement — in which the Zaporozhian Cossacks of Ukraine pledged allegiance to the czar of Russia — as an appeal for Russian domination over Ukraine. However, advocates of Ukrainian sovereignty see the event as the undoing of their early national liberation movement and as a national tragedy: Russia’s autocrats reneged on their bargain to uphold Ukrainian autonomy and instead, in a series of military, institutional, legal and diplomatic maneuvers spanning 1709 and 1795, fully absorbed Ukraine.

But Putin’s placement of Ukraine at the center of his future empire relates to more than just an imagined historical past. Putin, like the illiberal late Romanov czars and their Soviet counterparts, has a deep distaste for Western-style democracy and civil liberties. He prefers his own brand of “managed democracy” wherein the trappings of democracy — elections, a constitution, a legislature — continue to exist, but in which all power is monopolized by a strongman who clamps down on press freedom and public protest, precludes opposition candidates from running, and floods government institutions with obedient cronies.

Russia applies pressure

In 2004, about ten million Ukrainian protesters pushed back against Putin’s efforts to perpetuate Russia’s managed democracy in what is known as the Orange Revolution. This high-profile, spontaneous uprising against corrupt politicians and their Kremlin overlords remains a thorn in Putin’s side.

Putin refused to believe that it was organic; rather, he saw this insurrection, and the 2014 Euromaidan protests in Kyiv that toppled a pro-Moscow leader, as evidence of Western meddling. As recently as last month, Putin remarked that he would not tolerate “color revolutions” elsewhere in the former Soviet republics, lauding Kazakh efforts to suppress protests in the city of Alma Aty with the help of Russian-dominated forces.

Dismissing the possibility of the existence of legitimate pro-democracy forces, Putin blames the West for instigating rebellion in former Soviet republics. This assessment fuels his efforts to deploy viral disinformation aimed at discrediting Western democracy more generally.

Of course, Putin’s preoccupation with foreign meddling in elections is ironic.

Under his auspices, the Kremlin has engaged in extensive hybrid warfare in Ukraine, including targeted assassinations, cyberwarfare, covert operations by nonstate actors, and attacks on essential infrastructure, all the while denying its involvement.

In 2014, “little green men” — Russian soldiers in unmarked green uniforms — poured across the border to aid pro-Russian forces in in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas.

Ukrainians have since been barraged by pro-Russian propaganda and disinformation. The Kremlin has meddled extensively in Ukrainian elections. And Moscow has engaged in a program to “passportize” — that is, to induce to take up Russian citizenship and passports — as many people of Russian heritage in eastern Ukraine as possible to legitimize interventions to protect them in an ever-escalating conflict.

The NATO factor

Moscow is also keen on intervention in Ukraine because it is preoccupied with the possibility that it will join NATO.

Although Ukraine has not formally applied to enter the alliance, four former Eastern Bloc countries on its border (Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland), and the three erstwhile Baltic republics of the Soviet Union (Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia) are full NATO members.

In 2004, following Ukraine’s Orange Revolution, then-President George W. Bush championed Ukraine’s efforts to join NATO. Ukraine pulled back from this position in 2010 upon electing a pro-Kremlin president. However, following Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, Ukraine once more began to explore NATO membership and secured status as an “enhanced opportunities partner” with NATO, expanding joint security operations. This does not please Moscow, which is eager to subvert NATO.

Putin has weaponized economic and natural resources in his effort to do so, and Ukraine occupies a geopolitically important position here, too.

The Russian economy long has been reliant on its vast reserve of fossil fuels, and its fiscal health depends on high demand for its energy. That is currently the case, and nowhere is this truer than in Europe, where Russia supplies about 40% of its natural gas; Germany in particular is heavily reliant on Russian natural gas.

Until recently, the only way to get oil to Europe was via a pipeline crossing Ukraine, with Russia paying its former republic about $2 billion dollars in transit fees. It could not unleash all-out war in Ukraine without jeopardizing the pipeline upon which its revenue stream depended. The 2021 completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline unifying Russia with Germany directly enables Russia to circumvent these problems.

Putin is using Nord Stream 2 as a geopolitical weapon to split the NATO alliance. The United States fiercely opposes permitting the pipeline to become operational. But Putin hopes that the pipeline’s beneficiaries, notably Germany, will place its own interests over those of the alliance, effectively splitting NATO, preventing it from retaliating against the Kremlin’s onslaught against Ukraine, and elevating Putin’s stature.

We cannot afford to watch this scenario play out.

Appeasing Putin is a terrible alternative; so is outright war. Our best hopes reside in countering Putin with a firm unified Western alliance that clearly supports Ukrainian sovereignty, imposing upon Russia further economic sanctions and ramping up natural gas production to ease the pressures created by Moscow’s withdrawal of fossil fuels from the market. Our long-term interests would be even better served by pursuing alternative energy policies to decrease our dependence on oil and natural gas and protect our ecosystem.

Abby Schrader is a professor of history at Franklin & Marshall College, where she regularly teaches a course called “Making Sense of Putin’s Russia.” She has extensive experience studying and conducting research in the Soviet Union and Russia, where she witnessed Putin’s rise to and consolidation of power.