Remember when prevailing science thought Earth was flat? Or that the known universe of its time revolved around Earth? Is it not intriguing how we fully embrace a concept based on temporal understanding and circumstance at the expense of the transcendent because its fits a narrative? That is, until truth enters the equation.

Last month, the American Bible Society released its 2022 State of the Bible Survey. The survey reported “an unprecedented drop in the percentage of Bible users in the United States. Nearly 26 million Americans reduced or stopped their interaction with Scripture in the past year.”

In part, the reason this is alarming is because the opening chapter of the Bible tells us that in the beginning God created all things, and God created all things good. In the beginning, God created humankind in his image; God created you and me who bear his image to be the stewards of this good creation (Genesis 1:27-31).

It is upon this truth we believe God exists and therefore our lives have meaning and purpose. We are wonderfully created with enormous potential and in turn, with tremendous responsibility.

Each day of our lives we are presented with an opportunity to understand the narrative of Scripture as it unfolds from the beginning to the very end. In this story, the biblical worldview is disclosed in all of its fullness and glory, and in the process we will have answers to the oft-asked questions, “Where did I come from? Why am I here? Where am I going?”

Let me attempt to summarize the biblical worldview. It begins not with Jesus and the New Testament, but in the beginning with God the Father almighty, maker of heaven and Earth (Genesis 1-2). God creates a world that in its parts is deemed “good” (Genesis 1:4, 10, 12, 18, 21, 25) and as a whole he deemed “very good” (Genesis 1:31).

The creation account also discloses God’s original and permanent purposes for human beings on planet Earth in an original commission. It is found in Genesis 1:26-28.

This portion of Scripture is labeled by theologians as the “creation decree” or “cultural mandate.” In these three remarkable verses, our identity and purposes are specified. Regarding our identity, we are made in God’s image and likeness, every one of us, which is the essence of our humanity, and the source of our unique distinction and value. In terms of our purpose, first we are commissioned to have dominion over creation and second, as male and female, we are commanded to be fruitful and multiply, establishing marriage and family. There was no need for environmental regulation. It was inherent. There was no need for social services, foster care or adoption for all belonged, perfectly.

But the story continues. We read of the violation of God’s commandments and the catastrophe of the fall in Genesis, Chapter 3. We are separated from God, alienated within ourselves, disconnected from others, and at enmity with the earth. The peace is broken. Judgments are pronounced and paradise becomes a wilderness. God’s divine glory is lost from view. We have to make our way into the future in a shattered and tragic world, which millennia of humankind has been attempting to restore ever since, to incomplete avail.

But God, being rich in mercy, is not content to leave us or his planet in a state of misery and deception. He redeems it all. Beginning with a promise in Genesis 3:15, “And I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your seed and hers; he will crush your head and you will strike his heel,” God declares that the offspring of the woman will one day defeat the serpent and destroy all evil. With this, the unfolding drama of redemption begins.

At the heart of this love story is a series of redemptive covenants made between God and Israel. The narrative focuses on the progressive fulfillment of those covenant promises through God’s mighty deeds in history, culminating in Jesus Christ and his saving work.

Peter W. Teague is president emeritus of Lancaster Bible College. Email: pteague@lbc.edu.