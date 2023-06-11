Earlier this spring, as the leaves were first budding, I left my car by the Central Park Pool and, through a field of freshly mowed grass, followed the Conestoga River to the trail that leads up the hill just west of Historic Rock Ford. There, above an oxbow, I looked out through the mostly barren trees at the unspoiled farmland where, according to a recent estimate published in LNP | LancasterOnline, the Lancaster County commissioners plan to spend upward of $150 million to build a new prison.

The view along the river and trails will be ruined, I realized. How tragic.

But the tragedy doesn’t end with the desecration of our local natural resources. It extends to and from the project of the prison itself — a boondoggle if ever there was one. What exactly do the county commissioners think they are doing with this veritable heap of taxpayer money? And what could they be doing with it instead?

The argument for building a new prison seems to derive from the premise that the old prison is obsolete. And, well, fair enough. It is a very old building, and it would cost a fortune to make it more livable.

But the prison is obsolete in another way as well. Because the real argument underlying the new prison is that we need prisons in the same way that we need police. These are just costs, as Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo recently suggested (in an article by LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jade Campos), that no city can live without. Without police to apprehend criminals, and without prisons in which to warehouse them, our cities would run amok.

If only this were true. As the sociologist Alex S. Vitale explains, our fixation on enforcement and punishment only perpetuates the crimes they purport to prevent.

The title of Vitale’s famous book, “The End of Policing,” includes a pun: the “end” of something does not just mean its final part — it also means the goal or result that one seeks to achieve. Vitale’s point is not necessarily to “defund the police” (although he does think we spend too much on law enforcement), but to outline the goals and results the police have achieved. As crime-stoppers, they woefully underperform. As maintainers of a status quo in which the interests of wealthy people are paramount, they have been exceptionally effective.

Despite what some talking heads might say, support for policing tends to be bipartisan. In her winning bid to become the Democratic candidate for mayor of Philadelphia, for example, Cherelle Parker pledged to put more officers on the street in an effort to stop the “sense of lawlessness that is plaguing our city.” Sadly, I believe it’s an effort doomed to fail. Philadelphia, like Lancaster, does not have crime problem. It has a poverty problem. An income inequality problem. And much as you cannot solve the root causes of immigration by dispatching soldiers to the southern border, you cannot solve crime by dispatching more officers to the streets.

Yet we continue to treat symptoms instead of causes. Take Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons, whose solution to homelessness is not to build more shelters or affordable housing — it’s to build a fence around the county government building adjacent to Binns Park. Across the street, 101NQ building owner Zamagias Properties has contracted with a private security firm to patrol Ewell Plaza in an effort to prevent crime. If it weren’t so counterproductive, even cruel, the shortsightedness could almost be funny.

As Megan Greenwell reports in The Washington Post, “A mountain of evidence shows how tightly income inequality correlates with crime rates, education levels, drug abuse, incarceration, intimate-partner violence, and physical and mental health.” It stands to reason, then, that mitigating income inequality would mitigate homelessness and crime.

Greenwell, like others before her, proposes expanding the social safety net through the creation of guaranteed income programs — sometimes also called (universal) basic income. A growing body of research “shows that guaranteed income works — that it pulls people out of poverty, improves health outcomes, and makes it easier for people to find jobs and take care of their children.” Indeed, if “empirical evidence ruled the world, guaranteed income would be available to every poor person in America.”

With $150 million to spend, guaranteed income could certainly be made available to every poor person in Lancaster County, with tangible benefits for our community. Such programs have been successfully piloted across the country, and in an area as prosperous as ours, we have the resources to implement our own version. If the county commissioners won’t take it up, perhaps the Lancaster County Community Foundation might leverage some of its recent $65 million donation from the High Foundation to pilot a local program.

Because what kind of community seeks to punish its neighbors instead of lifting them up? What kind of community might Lancaster yet become?

The problem isn’t the old prison, and it isn’t the unhoused people congregating in public parks. It’s how to create the conditions in which everyone, and I mean every last one of us, can flourish.

Erik S. Anderson is associate professor of English at Franklin & Marshall College. His most recent book is “Bird” (Bloomsbury).