Between my finger and my thumb

The squat pen rests; snug as a gun.

— Seamus Heaney, “Digging.”

They say the eyes are a window to the soul. My eyes are green, like my mother’s. My father had eyes as blue as the Aran sky on a soft, cloudless morning. What better perspective from which to excavate memories personal and public, and the abiding ties to Ireland that for me stretch back generations and centuries?

Now on the cusp of the second St. Patrick’s Day in the time of COVID-19, when to quote William Butler Yeats, “All changed, utterly changed,” memory provides a mystic chord of connection and continuity amid the complexities and contradictions of our troubled times. Ireland has known its fair share of famine, fratricide and betrayal by strangers and fellow countrymen alike. Like the United States in this particular moment, Ireland’s recent past seems governed by “sides,” and which side you were on in the sectarian struggles. Tribalism shaped politics and personal relationships, and even the brand of beer or whiskey you sipped from a jar or where you gathered with family and friends.

But Ireland also has bequeathed a lyrical and literary legacy to America and the world that replenishes the imagination. This legacy includes four Nobel Prizes in Literature, three Nobel Peace Prizes, and two more in the sciences in 70-odd years, and songs as brooding and melancholic as they are lilting and laughable. (Humor is one way to dispel history’s tragedies.)

Irish politicians revolutionized mathematics with the formula 26 + 6 = 1, an homage to unification of the divided island. Did Brendan the Navigator really sail west from Dingle and reach the Land of Eternal Promise (North America) centuries before Leif Erikson or Christopher Columbus conceived the notion? Was author Thomas Cahill too boastful when he credited the Irish with saving western civilization?

My own connection to the place is deep and heartfelt. My father’s people came in waves out of counties Kerry and Mayo during the Great Famine (An Gorta Mor) of the 1840s, and they found each other and settled together near a village called Columbus Grove in Ohio. My mother’s people came much earlier, and their history is more involved.

The family names have repeated themselves down through the generations to my children, who have their own attachment to the island. Much like the megalithic tomb at Newgrange in Ireland’s Boyne River Valley, or the sixth-century monastery ruins at Clonmacnoise in County Offaly, family history is ripe for exploration and excavation.

My wife and I fondly remember an early morning drive along the Burren — a starkly beautiful region in County Clare — in search of a perfumery that made fragrances from local foliage, and our children being groggy and hungry. With the Atlantic Ocean to one side of the road, and the limestone ridges to the other, we laughed aloud as “Sweet Home, Alabama” suddenly blared from the car speaker. “Good morning, Ireland!” By song’s end we had found our destination, with hot tea and warm scones waiting in the tea shop. Proprietor Sadie and her canines, whom the kids dubbed Murph and Seamus, left a lasting impression.

The next day was spent on Inish Mor, the largest of the Aran Islands off the Galway coast, climbing up the hillside to the prehistoric fort Dun Aengus, with the sun so warm you would have thought it was the Mediterranean Sea below the cliff. One evening we stood beside the River Liffey in numbed silence after a performance of Sean O’Casey’s “Juno and the Paycock” at Dublin’s Abbey Theatre.

Another time we drove out the Dingle Peninsula on Ireland’s southwest coast to the Great Blasket Centre, the narrow road lined with hedgerow and red fuchsia so abundant you could not see the oncoming traffic. The folk culture museum is the finest I have ever visited, and it rekindled my longstanding fascination with the islanders and their memoirs of life on this Atlantic outcropping. We then circled back to Dingle’s town center for soup and brown bread.

I returned several times with university students, who were equally captivated by the sight of the looming island that lay out in the bay like a giant humpback whale. To the east stood Skellig Michael, now famous to a younger generation as the last abode of Luke Skywalker. Centuries earlier, however, it was the site of an ancient monastery where the monks climbed weathered stone steps to get as near to God as earthly possible.

Ireland was and remains a complex land of saints and scholars, sinners and exiles huddled together on a land mass not much bigger that the state of Maine. It is one island but two countries now locked in the vexing throes of Brexit and the pandemic. Nearly a quarter-million COVID-19 cases and 4,400 deaths have been recorded in the Republic of Ireland in the past year, which may pale in comparison to the U.S. but is unfathomable still.

Amid the pandemic, it is easy to forget that Lancaster County and Pennsylvania have been shaped by successive waves of Irish newcomers, part of the commonwealth’s diverse multicultural tapestry. I have learned that the Philadelphia Irish are cut from a slightly different cloth than the Chicago, Cleveland, New York and Boston remnants, but the bonds of affection are every bit as real.

LancasterHistory President and CEO Thomas Ryan knows better than most that no one has adequately excavated Lancaster’s connection to the great Irish migrations from colonial times to the present. Imprints of the diverse culture of Irish-America are preserved locally by Irish-born Joe Devoy, founder of Tellus360, and others.

Memory is a precious human trait, and it seals the past with the present in the hopes of keeping identity vibrant.

Today, the second St. Patrick’s Day of this pandemic, amid the turmoil and trials we face, remembrances of people and blessings given may help to guard against division and strife. We have had enough of that on each side of the ocean. Like Yeats, I have no desire to pick up a weapon to hurt anyone, but I will take down a book. And like Heaney, I will take up my pen to excavate with gratitude before I raise the parting glass and wish “joy be with you all.”

Dennis B. Downey, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of history at Millersville University. His most recent publication is “Pennhurst and the Struggle for Disability Rights” (Penn State Press 2020).